The Reason Why You Love Airwheel Electric Walkcar

With its good performance, Airwheel electric scooter works well and brings consumers comfortable riding experience in all road conditions.

(firmenpresse) - In modern society, traffic jam has become one of the biggest troubles for city residents. Precious time wasted on the road also causes loss in business, relationship and so on. People keep searching for such a transport means that will solve the traffic problems. Fortunately, unlike other transport means, Airwheel electric walkcars never get stuck in a heavy traffic, and Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooters advantages make them the best choices for solving city transport problems. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173928112365568

Considering different needs of consumers, Airwheel has introduced many product types, so all consumers will find their desired vehicles here. Airwheel E3 backpack e bike is small intelligent vehicle with good performance. You may wonder that the comprehensive performance of E3 is as good as any other kinds of vehicles. Indeed the total weight of Airwheel E3 is 12.5Kg, which is very portable for both men and women. But on such a small and light ebike, consumers carrying their goods can ride freely if the total weight of rider and riders goods is under 100Kg. So the worry that E3 e bike is not capable to bear a heavy load should not haunt consumers. Airwheel E3s top speed is 20Km/h, and the batterys charging efficiency saves consumers much time. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/788302248598134785

Another product to be introduced today is Airwheel S8 electric self-balancing scooters. Various ways of riding brings unexpected comfort. You can stand or sit to ride which is suitable for a wider range of application scenarios. With great safety performance, Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped self-balancing scooter makes your travel safe and comfortable. Airwheel S8s tires are natural rubber tires with specially designed threaded tread. The specially designed thread gives the tires strong performance to grip the ground. So while moving on the ground, the tires ensure that Airwheel S8 will not slip at a high speed. There are many other advanced designs for improving safety performance of Airwheel S8 because the safety performance is always regarded as the most important part in designing S8. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg



That is why they are addicted to riding Airwheel electric scooter and they find it is difficult to resist the temptation of it.

