Other Features about Airwheel A3 Saddle Equipped Scooter

Is it safe? Can it work at night? What if it runs out of power? How to park the vehicle? Airwheel designers have taken full account of all those problems, and thus A3 two wheel electric walkcar came into being.

(firmenpresse) - Though self-balancing electric scooters have been sold for long, some people still doubt about its practicability and applicability. Is it safe? Can it work at night? What if it runs out of power? How to park the vehicle? Airwheel designers have taken full account of all those problems, and thus A3 electric scooter with seat comes into being. Apart from the previously mentioned saddle and EBS, lets have a closer look at some inconspicuous yet indispensable functions of the product. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780318406608171008



With the embellishment of the music playing function, now riding Airwheel A3 self-balancing scooter can be as enjoyable as driving cars. Users can connect phones and scooters through the built-in wireless interface, and then play music on A3 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter. The subwoofer beats with music and drives away the fatigue and loneliness of a journey. The sound chamber is designed to amaze you with professional sound quality and give you an unmatched music experience. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780688506842558464



Airwheel A3 has an LED illumination for users to ride at night. Some people used to think that intelligent electric scooters can only be used at daytime. The cool LED illumination lights up for night ride and ensures riders safety. With turn signals, A3 also gives riders a steering-like experience. The auto-induction steering system is designed according to international standards to escort riders for safe riding. A foldable kickstand is mounted under the control shaft to help users park the device easily.



The APP provides real-time status of the device to users and it can also locate the vehicle by GPS. If the car is moved illegally, users can lock the vehicle through the APP. Therefore, A3 sitting-posture electric scooter users can remove the fear of vehicle theft. Users can also set the speed limit according to their own need over the phone. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln5ETPfK4zI





Is it safe? Can it work at night? What if it runs out of power? How to park the vehicle? All the details of Airwheel A3 are the embodiment of designers wisdom.



