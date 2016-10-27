Airwheel A3 smart sit or stand Scooter Offers an Elegant and Relaxing Travel

No matter how people query how long Airwheel will preserve in its consumer-oriented enterprise philosophy, Airwheel has told the public again and again that it believes the benefits of consumers result in a better enterprise development.

(firmenpresse) - Every piece of Airwheel product is full of humanity, because Airwheel is always trying hard to produce user-friendly scooters. For people, Airwheel electric walkcar is not only a simple transport, but also a good helper in their life. Ever since the birth of Airwheel A3 sitting posture self-balancing scooter, it enjoys a large number of potential consumers. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780318406608171008



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel A3 two wheel saddle-equipped self-balancing scooter is one of leading roles. The most obvious breakthrough lies in the sitting-posture riding mode, which makes long-distance trip possible. After all, people will be fatigued after a long-time standing-posture riding. During the riding process, Airwheel A3 is controlled by hands, feet and hip together. Comfortable riding posture and simple control mode make Airwheel A3 the first choice for many riders. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780688506842558464



In addition to the comfortable saddle, there are App, EBS and hydraulic spring damping are worth our attention. The more attractive innovation is the intelligent APP, whose main purpose is to give riders more convenient riding experience. Such an APP is like a bridge between Airwheel A3 electric walkcar and the phone. That is to say, users can get to know the real-time information of scooter just via the phone, such as mileage, current speed or remaining electric quantity. Meanwhile, controlling the lighting lamps, locking and calibrating scooter also can be realized by the APP.



Airwheel A3 adopts sitting-posture riding mode, and the damping should be dealt with properly. Traditional standing-posture mini electric scooter is based on tyres and materials to realize the shock-absorbing goal. However, Airwheel A3 2-wheeled electric scooter introduces hydraulic spring damping and the solidity of spring is adjustable. Quite a few people have not bought an electric scooter yet, for they are worried about safety of such scooter. But Airwheel A3 comes with a new e-brake system that overturns tradition and brings a new way of riding. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln5ETPfK4zI





In a word, Airwheel A3 electric scooter is to offer the public an elegant and relaxing travel.



