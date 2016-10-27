AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, 27 October 2016 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced
Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") will release its
third quarter 2016 financial results on Thursday, 3 November 2016 at
approximately 07:00 CET. AMG will host a conference call to discuss its
financial results for the third quarter 2016 on the same day at 09:00 CET (08:00
GMT / 04:00 EDT).
Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to
ensure participation. The call-in information is as follows:
Europe +44 20 3043 2025
North America +1 719 325 2202
An operator will direct you onto the call. The conference call will be
available on the website www.amg-nv.com within twenty-four hours following
completion of the call.
About AMG
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO(2) reduction
trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and
provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation,
infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium
alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony,
tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces
vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty
metals and alloys for the transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy
markets.
With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production
facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United
States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service
offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).
For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804
Steve Daniels
Senior Vice President
sdaniels(at)amg-nv.com
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are
"forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning
AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies,
future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing
needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive
strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production,
reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's
business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the
political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that
is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words
"expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and
similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward
looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve
inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist
that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking
statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as
of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking
statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with
regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which
any forward looking statement is based.
