Arcadis trading update Q3 2016

· ?797 million in gross revenues, organically -4%. Net revenues ?596

million, organically -5% due to lower revenues in Emerging Markets and North

America, and a negative currency effect

· EBITA of ?38.6 million (Q3 2015: ?57.5 million). Non-operating costs

?4.7 million (Q3 2015: ?8.5 million)

· Operating EBITA margin 7.3% (Q3 2015: 10.3%), due to lower revenues,

Brexit impact, price pressure and capacity imbalances in parts of our business

· Free cash flow Q3 ?39.7 million (Q3 2015: ?37.2 million). Free cash

flow in the year-to-date minus ?22.4 million, below last year due to lower EBITA

· Working capital 20.9% (Q3 2015: 19.3%), higher due to the Middle East

· Backlog year-to-date ?2.2 billion representing 11 months of revenues,

developed markets (6%-11%) partly compensating for Emerging Markets decline

(17%)

· Renier Vree appointed interim CEO replacing Neil McArthur

· Outlook: Arcadis expects similar business conditions in the fourth

quarter as experienced in the previous quarters of 2016 and has accelerated

initiatives to improve financial performance





Key figures

-----------------------------------------------------+--------------------

Third Change|Year to date Change

in ? millions quarter |

Period ended 30 September |

2016 2015 | 2016 2015

-----------------------------------------------------+--------------------

Gross revenues 797 854 -7% |2,475 2,547 -3%

|

Organic growth -4% | -1%

|

Net revenues 596 643 -7% |1,860 1,961 -5%



|

Organic growth -5% | -4%

|

EBITA 38.6 57.5 -33% |126.6 149.0 -15%

|

EBITA margin 6.5% 8.9% | 6.8% 7.6%

|

Operating EBITA(1)) 43.3 66.0 -34% |140.8 181.8 -23%

|

Operating EBITA margin 7.3% 10.3% | 7.6% 9.3%

|

Free cash flow 39.7 37.2 |-22.4 7.4

|

Net working capital % 20.9% 19.3% |20.9% 19.3%

|

Backlog (organic growth)/ months |-3%/11 -2%/11

-----------------------------------------------------+--------------------



(1) )Excluding acquisition, restructuring and integration-related costs



Renier Vree, CEO: "As indicated earlier, the third quarter was challenging,

comparable with the previous quarters of 2016. We experienced continuing tough

conditions in Emerging Markets and our North American business. As such, the

addition of Mary Ann Hopkins as Executive for the Americas to our leadership was

an important development in the quarter. Whilst we are not satisfied with the

results, our business priorities are clear. We will continue to focus on winning

work with our clients and cash collection. Furthermore we will step up the pace

in aligning our cost structure to the new market realities and simplify the

organization. The strategy process remains ongoing and we will disclose our

strategy update at the beginning of 2017."



Review of performance



Continental Europe, the UK, and Australia all recorded net revenue growth during

the quarter. Emerging Markets faced continued significant macro-economic

headwinds and reported a revenue decline, whilst North America also recorded

lower revenues as a result of intense competition. Overall, net revenues

decreased by 7%, and organically by 5%. EBITA decreased by 33% to ?38.6 million

with an EBITA margin of 6.5%. Operating EBITA was ?43.3 million (Q2 2016: ?46.2

million) and 34% lower than in the same quarter last year (Q3 2015: ?66.0

million). The operating EBITA margin was 7.3% (Q3 2015: 10.3%), due to lower

revenues, Brexit impact, price pressure and capacity imbalances in parts of our

business.



Year-to-date net revenue declined -5%. The organic decline was 4%, related to

lower revenues in Brazil, North America and Asia. EBITA decreased 15% and

included ?14.2 million in restructuring charges (2015: ?32.8 million also

including integration charges).



To adapt to weaker markets and improve our cost position we reduced our global

workforce by ~800 FTEs versus September 2015 by reducing the number of employees

in the regions by ~1,450 FTEs (-5.5%), and growing Global Design by ~650 FTEs

(+50%). This led to an overall labour cost decrease of approximately 3%.



Operating EBITA decreased by 23% to ?140.8 million (2015: ?181.8 million). The

operating EBITA margin of 7.6% (2015: 9.3%) reflects the lower contribution from

North America, Brazil, Continental Europe and the Middle East.







Review of performance for Q3 year-to-date by region



* North America (34% of net revenues)



Net revenues in North America declined organically by 6%, driven by Environment,

Water and Architecture, offsetting good growth in Infrastructure and Buildings.

Operating EBITA margin declined due to a competitive market in Water and

Environment.



* Emerging Markets (29% of net revenues)



The decrease in net revenues was mainly due to a 38% organic decline in Brazil.

In Asia revenues declined by 12% mainly related to lower revenues in Hong Kong

and Singapore.

In the Middle East, revenues were flat, but low oil prices continue to impact

backlog and payments. Net working capital in this region continues to receive

strong attention and as highlighted earlier, will have an impact through the

middle of 2017. Australia Pacific realized a strong profitable organic growth,

particularly in Infrastructure. The operating EBITA margin decreased due to an

operating loss in Brazil and a lower margin in the Middle East that was partly

compensated by an increase in Australia Pacific. The operating EBITA margin in

Asia was stable.



* Continental Europe (20% of net revenues)



Net revenues in Continental Europe were 3% higher than in the same period in

2015, mainly due to growth in Buildings. Revenues in Infrastructure and

Environment were in line with last year and revenues decreased in Water. The

operating EBITA margin declined due to capacity imbalances in France and

Belgium.



* United Kingdom (17% of net revenues)



Net revenues decreased mainly due to a 9% currency effect as a result of the

decline of the British Pound. Net revenues grew organically with 3% due to good

growth in Infrastructure and Water and to a lesser extent in Environment. In

Buildings, revenue decline continued due to Brexit-related delays in investment

decisions. A large architecture contract partly compensated for this decline.

The operating EBITA margin was slightly lower.







Backlog



Current backlog is ?2.2 billion, representing a stable 11 months of revenues.

Backlog at the end of September decreased by 3% compared with December 2015,

reflecting cancellations in Brazil, Qatar and China. Overall backlog in Emerging

Markets declined by 17%, whilst backlog grew 11% in the UK and 6% in Continental

Europe and North America.







----------



For further information please contact:



Arcadis Investor Relations

Jurgen Pullens

Telephone: +31 20 2011083

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens(at)arcadis.com



Arcadis Group Communications

Jeremy Cohen

Mobile: +31 6 21639411

E-mail: jeremy.cohen(at)arcadis.com





Conference Call

A conference call for analysts will be held at 10.00 hours CET today. The call

can also be followed via the webcast link on our website:

https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/.



About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built

assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design,

consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership

with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the

lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over

70 countries that generate ?3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with

knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities

around the world. www.arcadis.com





This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside

information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse

Regulation. Statements included in this press release that are not historical

facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans

and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or

assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward looking statements. These

statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the

results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or

implied in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are

typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should,"

"expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe,"

"continue," "predict," "potential" or the negative of such terms and other

comparable terminology. The forward looking statements are based upon our

current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve

numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve

judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and

market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or

impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward looking

statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and

performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking

statements.











Arcadis trading update Q3 2016 - Analyst Presentation:

http://hugin.info/132839/R/2051947/767886.pdf



Arcadis trading update Q3 2016 - Press Release:

http://hugin.info/132839/R/2051947/767884.pdf







