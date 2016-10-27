Sanofi Pasteur, Fiocruz, and WRAIR Agree to Collaborate on Zika Vaccine Research

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Sanofi Pasteur, Fiocruz, and WRAIR Agree to Collaborate on Zika Vaccine Research



- The three research organizations have a history of flavivirus vaccine

collaboration -



Paris, France - October 27, 2016 - Sanofi and its vaccines global business unit

Sanofi Pasteur, announced today that it has agreed to Principles of

Collaboration with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation-- by means of its Immuno-

biological Technology Institute known as Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz-and the Walter

Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)--a United States Department of Defense

Laboratory-regarding Zika vaccine development. This collaboration follows the

signing this past summer of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

(CRADA) between WRAIR and Sanofi Pasteur to conduct research and development of

a Zika vaccine using WRAIR's inactivated-virus vaccine (ZPIV) technology.



Under the Principles of Collaboration, Fiocruz, WRAIR and Sanofi Pasteur intend

to combine their expertise in the fight against Zika. Fiocruz's activities will

complement WRAIR and Sanofi Pasteur's activities, provide additional expertise,

and increase the likelihood of successfully developing and licensing a safe and

effective Zika vaccine as quickly as possible.



According to the CRADA signed by WRAIR and Sanofi Pasteur, WRAIR is providing

its Zika purified, inactivated-virus vaccine (ZPIV) candidate to Sanofi Pasteur

to produce clinical material in compliance with current GMP (Good Manufacturing

Practices) to support phase II testing, optimize the upstream process to improve

production yields, and characterize the vaccine product. WRAIR-along with the

U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)--will

sponsor and support a series of phase 1 trials.



Last month the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)



within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in

the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agreed to a proposal to fund

Sanofi's manufacture of the inactivated Zika vaccine for phase II development.

Sanofi Pasteur is in the process of creating a clinical development and

regulatory strategy while WRAIR and NIAID are conducting the phase I ZPIV

trials. Beyond the funding provided by BARDA for the two phase I/II clinical

trials, there is an option in the contract that BARDA can exercise for

continuing support through Phase III industrial and clinical development



Building on the WRAIR partnership, areas of collaboration with Fiocruz could

include process development, vaccine characterization, epidemiological studies,

pre-clinical and clinical evaluation of a vaccine, as well as clinical assay

optimization.



"Fiocruz, WRAIR, and Sanofi Pasteur have a history of collaborating," explained

John Shiver, PhD, Sr. VP for R&D at Sanofi Pasteur. "It only makes sense for the

pursuit of public health that we combine our expertise and resources on Zika

with Fiocruz, which is ideally based in Brazil where the heart of the current

Zika experience lies. We have a common goal of developing a vaccine to prevent

this emerging disease threat imposed by the Zika virus."



Sanofi Pasteur has developed and provides several vaccines against flaviviruses,

such as yellow fever, dengue, and Japanese encephalitis. It developed its first

yellow fever vaccine in 1979 and has since sold more than 400 million doses; it

is licensed in more than 100 countries around the world. In 2010 Sanofi Pasteur

licensed its first vaccine against Japanese encephalitis, which is now licensed

in 14 countries with more than 1.5 million doses sold to date. Both yellow

fever and Japanese encephalitis vaccines are licensed in endemic countries as

well as other countries for travelers. Sanofi Pasteur's newest flavivirus

vaccine, Dengvaxia(®), is licensed for the prevention of dengue fever in 12

endemic countries to date, including Brazil.



About The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Portuguese Fundação Oswaldo Cruz, also known as

FIOCRUZ) is a scientific institution founded in 1900 for research and

development in biomedical sciences located in Rio de Janeiro and 10 other

Brazilian states. FIOCRUZ has a broad mandate related to the health and

wellbeing of the Brazilian population. Its Bio-Manguinhos institute is one of

the world's top public-health research institutions involved in vaccines--such

as meningococcal ACW, yellow fever, poliomyelitis, human rotavirus, measles,

mumps and rubella (MMR)-as well as drug development diagnostic kits, the

training of public health and other healthcare workers, and providing

information and communications related to health, science, and technology.

Recently, Fiocruz has been collaborating with the World Health Organization

(WHO) to solve the yellow fever epidemic in Africa.



About The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

Headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, the Walter Reed Army Institute of

Research (WRAIR) develops vaccines, drugs and diagnostics for current and

emerging diseases that pose a threat to military operations and readiness. With

a wide presence in Africa and Asia, and a new unit in the Caucasus region, WRAIR

conducts research where infectious disease threats are greatest.



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in

Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, provides more than 1 billion

doses of vaccine each year, making it possible to immunize more than 500 million

people across the globe. A world leader in the vaccine industry, Sanofi Pasteur

produces a portfolio of high quality vaccines that matches its areas of

expertise and meets public-health demand. The company's heritage, to create

vaccines that protect life, dates back more than a century. Sanofi Pasteur is

the largest company entirely dedicated to vaccines. Every day, the company

invests more than EUR 1 million in research and development. For more

information, please visit: www.sanofipasteur.com or www.sanofipasteur.us



Sanofi Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding

plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial

results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and

statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are

generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes",

"intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's

management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking

information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many

of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,

that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those

expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and

statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and

analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as

the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or

biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well

as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the

availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the absence of

guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially

successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic

alternatives, Sanofi's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities

and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property

and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such

litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile

economic conditions, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent

changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding as well as those

discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by

Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for

the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,

Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

information or statements.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Contacts:



Global Media Relations Investor Relations



Flore Larger George Grofik



Tel. +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46 Tel. +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45



mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com







Global Sanofi Pasteur Communications U.S. Sanofi Pasteur Communications



Alain Bernal Susan Watkins



Tel. +33 (0)4 37 37 50 38 Tel. +570-957-2563



alain.bernal(at)sanofipasteur.com susan.watkins(at)sanofipasteur.com



www.sanofipasteur.com www.sanofipasteur.com







Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/152918/R/2050940/767274.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Sanofi via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://en.sanofi.com



PressRelease by

Sanofi

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 503099

Character count: 11638

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sanofi

Stadt: PARIS





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease