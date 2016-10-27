(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sanofi Pasteur, Fiocruz, and WRAIR Agree to Collaborate on Zika Vaccine Research
- The three research organizations have a history of flavivirus vaccine
collaboration -
Paris, France - October 27, 2016 - Sanofi and its vaccines global business unit
Sanofi Pasteur, announced today that it has agreed to Principles of
Collaboration with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation-- by means of its Immuno-
biological Technology Institute known as Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz-and the Walter
Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)--a United States Department of Defense
Laboratory-regarding Zika vaccine development. This collaboration follows the
signing this past summer of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement
(CRADA) between WRAIR and Sanofi Pasteur to conduct research and development of
a Zika vaccine using WRAIR's inactivated-virus vaccine (ZPIV) technology.
Under the Principles of Collaboration, Fiocruz, WRAIR and Sanofi Pasteur intend
to combine their expertise in the fight against Zika. Fiocruz's activities will
complement WRAIR and Sanofi Pasteur's activities, provide additional expertise,
and increase the likelihood of successfully developing and licensing a safe and
effective Zika vaccine as quickly as possible.
According to the CRADA signed by WRAIR and Sanofi Pasteur, WRAIR is providing
its Zika purified, inactivated-virus vaccine (ZPIV) candidate to Sanofi Pasteur
to produce clinical material in compliance with current GMP (Good Manufacturing
Practices) to support phase II testing, optimize the upstream process to improve
production yields, and characterize the vaccine product. WRAIR-along with the
U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)--will
sponsor and support a series of phase 1 trials.
Last month the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agreed to a proposal to fund
Sanofi's manufacture of the inactivated Zika vaccine for phase II development.
Sanofi Pasteur is in the process of creating a clinical development and
regulatory strategy while WRAIR and NIAID are conducting the phase I ZPIV
trials. Beyond the funding provided by BARDA for the two phase I/II clinical
trials, there is an option in the contract that BARDA can exercise for
continuing support through Phase III industrial and clinical development
Building on the WRAIR partnership, areas of collaboration with Fiocruz could
include process development, vaccine characterization, epidemiological studies,
pre-clinical and clinical evaluation of a vaccine, as well as clinical assay
optimization.
"Fiocruz, WRAIR, and Sanofi Pasteur have a history of collaborating," explained
John Shiver, PhD, Sr. VP for R&D at Sanofi Pasteur. "It only makes sense for the
pursuit of public health that we combine our expertise and resources on Zika
with Fiocruz, which is ideally based in Brazil where the heart of the current
Zika experience lies. We have a common goal of developing a vaccine to prevent
this emerging disease threat imposed by the Zika virus."
Sanofi Pasteur has developed and provides several vaccines against flaviviruses,
such as yellow fever, dengue, and Japanese encephalitis. It developed its first
yellow fever vaccine in 1979 and has since sold more than 400 million doses; it
is licensed in more than 100 countries around the world. In 2010 Sanofi Pasteur
licensed its first vaccine against Japanese encephalitis, which is now licensed
in 14 countries with more than 1.5 million doses sold to date. Both yellow
fever and Japanese encephalitis vaccines are licensed in endemic countries as
well as other countries for travelers. Sanofi Pasteur's newest flavivirus
vaccine, Dengvaxia(®), is licensed for the prevention of dengue fever in 12
endemic countries to date, including Brazil.
About The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation
The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Portuguese Fundação Oswaldo Cruz, also known as
FIOCRUZ) is a scientific institution founded in 1900 for research and
development in biomedical sciences located in Rio de Janeiro and 10 other
Brazilian states. FIOCRUZ has a broad mandate related to the health and
wellbeing of the Brazilian population. Its Bio-Manguinhos institute is one of
the world's top public-health research institutions involved in vaccines--such
as meningococcal ACW, yellow fever, poliomyelitis, human rotavirus, measles,
mumps and rubella (MMR)-as well as drug development diagnostic kits, the
training of public health and other healthcare workers, and providing
information and communications related to health, science, and technology.
Recently, Fiocruz has been collaborating with the World Health Organization
(WHO) to solve the yellow fever epidemic in Africa.
About The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
Headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, the Walter Reed Army Institute of
Research (WRAIR) develops vaccines, drugs and diagnostics for current and
emerging diseases that pose a threat to military operations and readiness. With
a wide presence in Africa and Asia, and a new unit in the Caucasus region, WRAIR
conducts research where infectious disease threats are greatest.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes
therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five
global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and
Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in
Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).
Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, provides more than 1 billion
doses of vaccine each year, making it possible to immunize more than 500 million
people across the globe. A world leader in the vaccine industry, Sanofi Pasteur
produces a portfolio of high quality vaccines that matches its areas of
expertise and meets public-health demand. The company's heritage, to create
vaccines that protect life, dates back more than a century. Sanofi Pasteur is
the largest company entirely dedicated to vaccines. Every day, the company
invests more than EUR 1 million in research and development. For more
information, please visit: www.sanofipasteur.com or www.sanofipasteur.us
Sanofi Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements
are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include
projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding
plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial
results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and
statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are
generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes",
"intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's
management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking
information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many
of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,
that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those
expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and
statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and
analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as
the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or
biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well
as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the
availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the absence of
guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially
successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic
alternatives, Sanofi's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities
and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property
and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such
litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile
economic conditions, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent
changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding as well as those
discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by
Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for
the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,
Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
information or statements.
