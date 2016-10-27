GrandVision reports YTD revenue growth of 6.1% at constant exchange rates and comparable growth of 1.7%

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 27 October 2016. GrandVision N.V. publishes the Nine

Months and Third Quarter 2016 trading update.



Highlights



* 9M16 revenue grew by 6.1% at constant exchange rates (3Q16: 4.9%) to ?2,495

million (3Q16: ?825 million) with reported revenue growth of 3.2% (3Q16:

2.2%)

* Comparable growth in 9M16 was 1.7%; 0.4% in 3Q16 was driven by weakness in

the Other Europe segment, particularly in Finland and Italy

* Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) grew by 4.3% at

constant exchange rates (3Q16: 0.2% ) to ?411 million in 9M16 with reported

adj. EBITDA growth of 2.8% (3Q16: -1.9%)

* The adjusted EBITDA margin remained constant at 16.5% (3Q16: 16.8%)

* GrandVision remains confident in achieving its medium term objectives of

delivering annual revenue growth of at least 5% and high single digit

adjusted EBITDA growth at constant exchange rates

* Total number of stores grew to 6,454 (6,110 at year-end 2015) as a result of

store openings and acquisitions, especially in the Americas & Asia segment

















