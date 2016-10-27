(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Highlights
* 9M16 revenue grew by 6.1% at constant exchange rates (3Q16: 4.9%) to ?2,495
million (3Q16: ?825 million) with reported revenue growth of 3.2% (3Q16:
2.2%)
* Comparable growth in 9M16 was 1.7%; 0.4% in 3Q16 was driven by weakness in
the Other Europe segment, particularly in Finland and Italy
* Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) grew by 4.3% at
constant exchange rates (3Q16: 0.2% ) to ?411 million in 9M16 with reported
adj. EBITDA growth of 2.8% (3Q16: -1.9%)
* The adjusted EBITDA margin remained constant at 16.5% (3Q16: 16.8%)
* GrandVision remains confident in achieving its medium term objectives of
delivering annual revenue growth of at least 5% and high single digit
adjusted EBITDA growth at constant exchange rates
* Total number of stores grew to 6,454 (6,110 at year-end 2015) as a result of
store openings and acquisitions, especially in the Americas & Asia segment
