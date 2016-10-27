(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Clariant AG /
Clariant continues to grow in sales and profitability in the first nine months
of 2016
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
* Sales grew by 2 % in local currency to CHF 4.299 billion
* EBITDA margin before exceptional items significantly expands to 15.2 %
* 2016 outlook confirmed: continued progression in operating cash flow and
EBITDA margin before exceptional items
"Clariant continues to grow both, sales and profitability in the first nine
month of 2016," said CEO Hariolf Kottmann. "The good performance reflects our
excellent execution of our strategy in all our businesses to foster growth and
improve returns despite the continued challenging economic environment. The
advancement in the current year results from our focus on innovation by
delivering more added value to our customers as well as continued cost
discipline. The differentiated business steering in Plastics & Coatings
continued to positively impact the profitability improvement. We are therefore
on track to achieve our targets for the full year 2016."
Key Financial Data
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Third quarter Nine months
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
in CHF million 2016 2015 % CHF % LC 2016 2015 % CHF % LC
Sales 1 400 1 410 -1 2 4 299 4 281 0 2
EBITDA before exceptional 208 207 0 -3 652 624 4 5
items
- margin 14.9 % 14.7 % 15.2 % 14.6 %
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nine Months 2016 - Further increase in sales and profitability
Muttenz, October 27, 2016 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,
today announced nine months 2016 sales of CHF 4.299 billion compared to CHF
4.281 billion in 2015. This corresponds to a 2 % growth in local currency driven
by higher volumes.
Growth was strongest in Latin America, where sales grew by 7 % in local
currency. In the Middle East & Africa, year-on-year sales were up 3 % in local
currency. North America saw a decline of 3 % stemming from a lower demand in
Catalysis and Natural Resources, while Asia grew at 4 % supported by a pick-up
in China and Europe at a stable 1 % driven by volume increases.
The improved business performance in the first nine months primarily stemmed
from higher growth in Care Chemicals and Plastics & Coatings. In Care Chemicals,
sales in local currency increased by 5 % to CHF 1 087 million. Sales in
Catalysis declined by 8 % in local currency reaching CHF 442 million, due to a
lower demand, particularly in North America which had a high comparable base
against the previous year as well as due to continued soft demand in Asia.
Sales in Natural Resources were stable in local currency and amounted to CHF
839 million despite the very difficult industry environment. There was a slight
decline in Oil and Mining Services, whereas Functional Minerals continued to
grow. In Plastics & Coatings, sales in local currency grew by 5 % to CHF 1.931
billion. The good sales performance in Plastics & Coatings was seen across all
regions.
The EBITDA before exceptional items rose by 5 % in local currency and reached
CHF 652 million, compared to CHF 624 million in the previous year. The
major contributor to the profitability improvement was Plastics & Coatings.
The corresponding EBITDA margin before exceptional items of 15.2 % was
significantly above the previous year's level of 14.6 %. Plastics & Coatings and
Natural Resources substantially improved EBITDA margins before exceptional items
year-on-year. Catalysis was below the previous year's level largely due to a
weaker demand as some customers further delayed certain projects as well as
portfolio mix effects.
Third Quarter 2016 - Maintained progress in margin expansion
In the third quarter of 2016, sales grew by 2 % in local currency to CHF 1.400
billion. Volumes were up by 3 % compared to the same period last year.
On a regional level, sales growth was led by Asia, which recorded an increase of
8 % in local currency reflecting the improvement in China. Latin America grew 2
% in local currency. In the Middle East & Africa, sales declined by 4 % in local
currency year-on-year and in North America by 5 %, stemming from the challenging
business environment in Catalysis and Natural Resources. Europe grew at a stable
1 %, driven by volume increases.
Care Chemicals delivered sales of CHF 337 million with a local currency sales
growth of 4 %. In Plastics & Coatings, sales rose by 3 % in local currency to
CHF 624 million, reflecting the good sales performance in each of the three
businesses, Masterbatches, Pigments and Additives. Sales in Natural Resources
were CHF 282 million up 1 % in local currency. Catalysis sales were lower by 8 %
in local currency at CHF 157 million primarily due to a lower demand in North
America.
EBITDA before exceptional items was CHF 208 million versus CHF 207 million in
the same time period last year.
The EBITDA margin before exceptional items increased by 20 basis points to 14.9
% in the third quarter primarily driven by Plastics & Coatings which continued
to see the positive impact from the differentiated business steering.
Outlook - remains unchanged
Clariant expects the uncertain environment, characterized by a high volatility
in commodity prices and currencies, to continue. In emerging markets, we
anticipate the economic environment to remain challenging and with increased
volatility; we expect moderate growth in the United States, while growth in
Europe is expected to remain stable but weak.
For 2016, in spite of the increasingly challenging economic environment,
Clariant is confident to achieve growth in local currency, as well as
progression in operating cash flow and EBITDA margin before exceptional items.
Clariant confirms its mid-term target of reaching a position in the top tier of
the specialty chemicals industry. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin before
exceptional items in the range of 16 % to 19 % and a return on invested capital
(ROIC) above the peer group average.
Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45
jochen.dubiel(at)clariant.com anja.pomrehn(at)clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky Steven Massheder
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 68 58
claudia.kamensky(at)clariant.com steven.massheder(at)clariant.com
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus,
LinkedIn.
9M 2016 Media Release:
http://www.clariant.com/9M_2016_EN
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Clariant AG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.clariant.com
Date: 10/27/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 503101
Character count: 8272
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Clariant AG
Stadt: Muttenz 1
Number of hits: 59
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.127
|Registriert Heute:
|1
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|328
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.