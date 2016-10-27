Clariant continues to grow in sales and profitability in the first nine months of 2016

Clariant AG /

Clariant continues to grow in sales and profitability in the first nine months

of 2016

* Sales grew by 2 % in local currency to CHF 4.299 billion

* EBITDA margin before exceptional items significantly expands to 15.2 %

* 2016 outlook confirmed: continued progression in operating cash flow and

EBITDA margin before exceptional items







"Clariant continues to grow both, sales and profitability in the first nine

month of 2016," said CEO Hariolf Kottmann. "The good performance reflects our

excellent execution of our strategy in all our businesses to foster growth and

improve returns despite the continued challenging economic environment. The

advancement in the current year results from our focus on innovation by

delivering more added value to our customers as well as continued cost

discipline. The differentiated business steering in Plastics & Coatings

continued to positively impact the profitability improvement. We are therefore

on track to achieve our targets for the full year 2016."







Key Financial Data



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third quarter Nine months

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

in CHF million 2016 2015 % CHF % LC 2016 2015 % CHF % LC



Sales 1 400 1 410 -1 2 4 299 4 281 0 2



EBITDA before exceptional 208 207 0 -3 652 624 4 5

items



- margin 14.9 % 14.7 % 15.2 % 14.6 %

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Nine Months 2016 - Further increase in sales and profitability



Muttenz, October 27, 2016 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,

today announced nine months 2016 sales of CHF 4.299 billion compared to CHF

4.281 billion in 2015. This corresponds to a 2 % growth in local currency driven

by higher volumes.



Growth was strongest in Latin America, where sales grew by 7 % in local

currency. In the Middle East & Africa, year-on-year sales were up 3 % in local

currency. North America saw a decline of 3 % stemming from a lower demand in

Catalysis and Natural Resources, while Asia grew at 4 % supported by a pick-up

in China and Europe at a stable 1 % driven by volume increases.



The improved business performance in the first nine months primarily stemmed

from higher growth in Care Chemicals and Plastics & Coatings. In Care Chemicals,

sales in local currency increased by 5 % to CHF 1 087 million. Sales in

Catalysis declined by 8 % in local currency reaching CHF 442 million, due to a

lower demand, particularly in North America which had a high comparable base

against the previous year as well as due to continued soft demand in Asia.



Sales in Natural Resources were stable in local currency and amounted to CHF

839 million despite the very difficult industry environment. There was a slight

decline in Oil and Mining Services, whereas Functional Minerals continued to

grow. In Plastics & Coatings, sales in local currency grew by 5 % to CHF 1.931

billion. The good sales performance in Plastics & Coatings was seen across all

regions.



The EBITDA before exceptional items rose by 5 % in local currency and reached

CHF 652 million, compared to CHF 624 million in the previous year. The

major contributor to the profitability improvement was Plastics & Coatings.



The corresponding EBITDA margin before exceptional items of 15.2 % was

significantly above the previous year's level of 14.6 %. Plastics & Coatings and

Natural Resources substantially improved EBITDA margins before exceptional items

year-on-year. Catalysis was below the previous year's level largely due to a

weaker demand as some customers further delayed certain projects as well as

portfolio mix effects.







Third Quarter 2016 - Maintained progress in margin expansion



In the third quarter of 2016, sales grew by 2 % in local currency to CHF 1.400

billion. Volumes were up by 3 % compared to the same period last year.



On a regional level, sales growth was led by Asia, which recorded an increase of

8 % in local currency reflecting the improvement in China. Latin America grew 2

% in local currency. In the Middle East & Africa, sales declined by 4 % in local

currency year-on-year and in North America by 5 %, stemming from the challenging

business environment in Catalysis and Natural Resources. Europe grew at a stable

1 %, driven by volume increases.



Care Chemicals delivered sales of CHF 337 million with a local currency sales

growth of 4 %. In Plastics & Coatings, sales rose by 3 % in local currency to

CHF 624 million, reflecting the good sales performance in each of the three

businesses, Masterbatches, Pigments and Additives. Sales in Natural Resources

were CHF 282 million up 1 % in local currency. Catalysis sales were lower by 8 %

in local currency at CHF 157 million primarily due to a lower demand in North

America.



EBITDA before exceptional items was CHF 208 million versus CHF 207 million in

the same time period last year.



The EBITDA margin before exceptional items increased by 20 basis points to 14.9

% in the third quarter primarily driven by Plastics & Coatings which continued

to see the positive impact from the differentiated business steering.







Outlook - remains unchanged



Clariant expects the uncertain environment, characterized by a high volatility

in commodity prices and currencies, to continue. In emerging markets, we

anticipate the economic environment to remain challenging and with increased

volatility; we expect moderate growth in the United States, while growth in

Europe is expected to remain stable but weak.



For 2016, in spite of the increasingly challenging economic environment,

Clariant is confident to achieve growth in local currency, as well as

progression in operating cash flow and EBITDA margin before exceptional items.



Clariant confirms its mid-term target of reaching a position in the top tier of

the specialty chemicals industry. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin before

exceptional items in the range of 16 % to 19 % and a return on invested capital

(ROIC) above the peer group average.







9M 2016 Media Release:

http://www.clariant.com/9M_2016_EN







