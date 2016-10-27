Ingenico Group offers innovative consumer experience at Farmacias Guadalajara stores in Mexico

The solution combines a multimedia POS solution, a software application and The

Estate Manager, Ingenico's state-of-the art terminal management system.



Ingenico iSC480 and its multimedia capabilities will allow Farmacias Guadalajara

to reinvent consumer engagement during checkout. Its extra-large 7" touchscreen

and the integration of its new software application, specifically designed to

enhance the remote management of the chain, will enable the retailer to play

targeted videos, advertisements and run other processes of interest, enriching

the customers' experience.



In addition, Ingenico's Estate Manager will give Farmacias Guadalajara full

knowledge and control of their estate remotely, while reducing their terminal

estate management costs. The solution streamlines operations by enabling remote

software deployment, allowing changes and updates with multimedia content.



"We chose Ingenico Group for its ability to provide a state-of-the-art

multimedia payment solution, which will allow enhanced consumer interaction. We

were looking for innovative technology to run online surveys, promote instant

sales and broadcast targeted advertisements at points of sale," commented

Farmacias Guadalajara's Director, Mr Javier Arroyo. "In addition to a consumer-

centric experience, the solution will allow us to better understand client

behaviour while visiting our stores. Complete with efficient terminal estate

management, the solution will help reduce our company's estate management costs

and save time by avoiding technical visits to stores to fix problems or update



the checkout solution," added Mr Javier Arroyo.



"Mexico's large retailers, such as Farmacias Guadalajara, have increasingly high

expectations for payment solutions to handle the complexity of their business,"

said Mr Fernando Alonso Morodo, Managing Director for Ingenico Group in Mexico.

"The implementation of this innovative solution illustrates Ingenico's ability

to address retailers' challenges, for instance the increased number of payment

touch points, reducing payment-related costs and the complexity of payment

operations," he added.







About Ingenico Group



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless

payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce

across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest

payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,

national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for

financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the

world's most well-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to

simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Learn more at www.ingenico.com, twitter.com/ingenico



About Famarcias Guadalajara



Farmacias Guadalajara (BMV MXP321131015) is the main Pharmacy chain in Mexico,

founded in 1942, the company began formal expansion through new branches and 24-

hour service at every point of sale. In 1989 a new concept of SUPERFARMACIA® was

created, combining self-service pharmacy and convenience store. Fragua Corporate

entered the Mexican Stock Exchange in 1997 with a public stock offering. At the

present moment Farmacias Guadalajara is present in 341 cities and 25 states in

Mexico, growing from 108 to 1600 branches in the last 18 years, multiplying by

15 their points of sale.

Learn more at www.farmaciasguadalajara.com.mx





