Ingenico Group offers innovative consumer experience at Farmacias Guadalajara stores in Mexico

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless
payment, and Farmacias Guadalajara, the main pharmacy chain in Mexico, today
announced the deployment of a comprehensive payment solution enabling Farmacias
Guadalajara to enhance consumer experience in all its stores throughout the
country.
The solution combines a multimedia POS solution, a software application and The
Estate Manager, Ingenico's state-of-the art terminal management system.
Ingenico iSC480 and its multimedia capabilities will allow Farmacias Guadalajara
to reinvent consumer engagement during checkout. Its extra-large 7" touchscreen
and the integration of its new software application, specifically designed to
enhance the remote management of the chain, will enable the retailer to play
targeted videos, advertisements and run other processes of interest, enriching
the customers' experience.
In addition, Ingenico's Estate Manager will give Farmacias Guadalajara full
knowledge and control of their estate remotely, while reducing their terminal
estate management costs. The solution streamlines operations by enabling remote
software deployment, allowing changes and updates with multimedia content.
"We chose Ingenico Group for its ability to provide a state-of-the-art
multimedia payment solution, which will allow enhanced consumer interaction. We
were looking for innovative technology to run online surveys, promote instant
sales and broadcast targeted advertisements at points of sale," commented
Farmacias Guadalajara's Director, Mr Javier Arroyo. "In addition to a consumer-
centric experience, the solution will allow us to better understand client
behaviour while visiting our stores. Complete with efficient terminal estate
management, the solution will help reduce our company's estate management costs
and save time by avoiding technical visits to stores to fix problems or update
the checkout solution," added Mr Javier Arroyo.
"Mexico's large retailers, such as Farmacias Guadalajara, have increasingly high
expectations for payment solutions to handle the complexity of their business,"
said Mr Fernando Alonso Morodo, Managing Director for Ingenico Group in Mexico.
"The implementation of this innovative solution illustrates Ingenico's ability
to address retailers' challenges, for instance the increased number of payment
touch points, reducing payment-related costs and the complexity of payment
operations," he added.
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless
payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce
across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest
payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,
national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for
financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the
world's most well-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to
simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Learn more at www.ingenico.com, twitter.com/ingenico
About Famarcias Guadalajara
Farmacias Guadalajara (BMV MXP321131015) is the main Pharmacy chain in Mexico,
founded in 1942, the company began formal expansion through new branches and 24-
hour service at every point of sale. In 1989 a new concept of SUPERFARMACIA® was
created, combining self-service pharmacy and convenience store. Fragua Corporate
entered the Mexican Stock Exchange in 1997 with a public stock offering. At the
present moment Farmacias Guadalajara is present in 341 cities and 25 states in
Mexico, growing from 108 to 1600 branches in the last 18 years, multiplying by
15 their points of sale.
Learn more at www.farmaciasguadalajara.com.mx
Contacts
Ingenico Group
Latin America Corporate Communication
Marcus Vendrúscolo Coba Taillefer
Marketing Director External Communications Manager
marcus.vendruscolo(at)ingenico.com coba.taillefer(at)ingenico.com
+ 1 (305) 671.6264 +33 1 58 01 89 62
Farmacias Guadalajara
Jose Ibarra
IT Director
jibarra(at)fragua.com.mx
+52 1 3336693355
Farnacias G PR:
http://hugin.info/143483/R/2051920/767861.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ingenico.com/en/
Date: 10/27/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 503102
Character count: 5197
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: INGENICO
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 69
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.128
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|319
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.