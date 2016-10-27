(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Vaisala's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2017
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year
Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2017 as follows:
- February 8, 2017: Financial Statement Release for 2016
- April 25, 2017: Interim Report for January-March 2017
- July 20, 2017: Half Year Financial report 2017
- October 23, 2017: Interim Report for January-September 2017
Vaisala will publish a Financial Statements Publication for 2016. The English
and Finnish reports can be downloaded as a pdf file. The Finnish report can also
be ordered as a printed copy at www.vaisala.com during the week commencing
February 27, 2017.
Annual General Meeting
Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March
28, 2017. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.
More information
Maarit Mikkonen, Investor Relations Manager
Mobile +358 40 562 2282
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building
on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by
providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement
products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets.
Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals
worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.
