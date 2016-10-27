Vaisala's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2017

Vaisala Corporation

October 27, 2016 at 8:45 a.m.



Vaisala's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2017



Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year

Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2017 as follows:



- February 8, 2017: Financial Statement Release for 2016

- April 25, 2017: Interim Report for January-March 2017

- July 20, 2017: Half Year Financial report 2017

- October 23, 2017: Interim Report for January-September 2017



Vaisala will publish a Financial Statements Publication for 2016. The English

and Finnish reports can be downloaded as a pdf file. The Finnish report can also

be ordered as a printed copy at www.vaisala.com during the week commencing

February 27, 2017.



Annual General Meeting

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March

28, 2017. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.



More information

Maarit Mikkonen, Investor Relations Manager

Mobile +358 40 562 2282

Vaisala Corporation



Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building

on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by

providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement

products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals

worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup









