ADVA Optical Networking Posts Record Q3 Quarter of EUR 159.5 Million Revenues

ADVA Optical Networking Posts Record Q3 Quarter of EUR 159.5 Million Revenues

ADVA Optical Networking Posts Record Q3 Quarter

of EUR 159.5 Million Revenues



* Revenues of EUR 159.5 Million Drive 30.4% Year-on-Year Growth

* Pro Forma Operating Income: EUR 8.3 Million (5.2% of Revenues)

* Q4 2016 Outlook: Revenues EUR 125 - 140 Million; Pro Forma Operating Income

4% - 7% of Revenues

Munich, Germany. October 27, 2016. ADVA Optical Networking (ISIN: DE0005103006,

WKN 510300) announced Q3 2016 financial results for the quarter ended on

September 30, 2016 and prepared in accordance with International Financial

Reporting Standards (IFRS).



Q3 2016 IFRS Financial Results

Quarterly revenues climbed to a record high of EUR 159.5 million. The figure

marks an increase of 30.4% year-on-year (YoY) (Q3 2015: EUR 122.3 million) and

is at the upper end of the guidance forecast on July 21.



"Our markets continue to have multiple growth drivers," said Brian Protiva, CEO,

ADVA Optical Networking. "Cloud and mobility are fueling the demand for more

bandwidth and reshaping our industry around the data center paradigm. Our focus

on open connectivity solutions for data center interconnect (DCI) applications

is delivering results. We took the number one position in the metro ICP/CNP

segment and continue to expand our leadership in private enterprise networks."



Pro forma operating income in Q3 2016 stood at EUR 8.3 million or 5.2% of

revenues, which represents a EUR 1.3 million YoY decrease (Q3 2015: EUR 9.6

million) and is in line with previously announced guidance. The operating income



amounted to EUR 7.2 million (Q3 2015: EUR 8.5 million). Cash and cash

equivalents totaled at EUR 81.2 million. Net liquidity reached EUR 20.3 million

and net working capital EUR 96.6 million.



"Our success in DCI is complemented by growth in the cloud access space,"

continued Brian Protiva. "With our acquisition of Overture, we have a broader

and richer solution portfolio for the business network edge than any other

player in that space. Service providers are rethinking their approach to service

creation, delivery and assurance. Speed, scalability and operational simplicity

matter more than ever before. With ADVA Ensemble, a new strategic division,

focused on network functions virtualization, we're giving our customers

unprecedented choice and flexibility - a future-proof foundation for cloud

services."





Additional Key Data



(in thousands of EUR) Q3 Q3 Change Q2 Change

2016 2015 2016

---------------------------------------------------------------------------





Revenues 159,453 122,322 30.4% 157,243 1.4%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro forma gross profit 42,817 42,353 1.1% 42,967 -0.3%



in % of revenues 26.9% 34.6% -7.7pp 27.3% -0.4pp

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro forma operating income 8,295 9,599 -13.6% 4,213 96.9%



in % of revenues 5.2% 7.8% -2.6pp 2.7% 2.5pp

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income 7,171 8,475 -15.4% 3,080 132.8%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net income 3,261 8,577 -62.0% 9,806 -66.7%





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

(in thousands of EUR) 30. Sept. 30. Sept. Change 30. June Change

2016 2015 2016

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash and cash equivalents 81,238 79,269 2.5% 82,521 -1.6%



Net liquidity 20,315 50,080 -59.4% 20,039 1.4%



*Potential differences due to rounding



Pro forma financial numbers exclude non-cash charges related to the stock

compensation programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and

acquisition-related intangible assets.



Q4 2016 Outlook

In Q4 2016, ADVA Optical Networking expects revenues to range between EUR 125

million and EUR 140 million and anticipates a pro forma operating income of

between 4% and 7% of revenues. ADVA Optical Networking performs quarterly

reviews of the expected business development with respect to all intangible

assets, including capitalized development expenses. In case of adverse business

prospects, these reviews may result in non-cash impairment charges in Q4 2016

and beyond, which are excluded from the above guidance. The company will publish

its Q4 2016 financial results on February 23, 2017.



# # #



Conference Call Details

In conjunction with the release of its Q3 2016 financial results on October

27, 2016, ADVA Optical Networking will host a conference call for analysts and

investors at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participating in the call will be

ADVA Optical Networking's CEO, Brian Protiva, and CFO, Ulrich Dopfer. Interested

parties may dial in at +49 69 22 22 29 043 or +1 855 402 77 66, pin code

500 753 32#. A corresponding presentation is available on ADVA Optical

Networking's website: www.advaoptical.com/en/about-us/investor-

relations/financial-results/conference-calls.aspx



The complete 2016 Nine-Month Report (January - September) is available as a PDF

on our website: www.advaoptical.com/en/about-us/investor-relations/financial-

results/financial-statements.aspx



# # #



Forward-Looking Statements

The economic projections and forward-looking statements contained in this

document relate to future facts. Such projections and forward-looking statements

are subject to risks which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control

of ADVA Optical Networking. ADVA Optical Networking is therefore not in a

position to make any representation as to the accuracy of economic projections

and forward-looking statements or their impact on the financial situation of

ADVA Optical Networking or the market in the shares of ADVA Optical Networking.









Use of Pro Forma Financial Information

ADVA Optical Networking provides consolidated pro forma financial results in

this press release solely as supplemental financial information to help

investors and the financial community make meaningful comparisons of ADVA

Optical Networking's operating results from one financial period to another.

ADVA Optical Networking believes that these pro forma consolidated financial

results are helpful because they exclude non-cash charges related to the stock

option programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and acquisition-

related intangible assets, which are not reflective of the Company's operating

results for the period presented. This pro forma information is not prepared in

accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for historical

information presented in accordance with IFRS.



About ADVA Optical Networking

At ADVA Optical Networking we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's

networks, a new vision for a connected world. Our intelligent telecommunications

hardware, software and services have been deployed by several hundred service

providers and thousands of enterprises. Over the past twenty years, our

innovative connectivity solutions have helped to drive our customers' networks

forward, helped to drive their businesses to new levels of success. We forge

close working relationships with all our customers. As your trusted partner we

ensure that we're always ready to exceed your networking expectations. For more

information on our products and our team, please visit us at:

www.advaoptical.com.



Published By:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com



For Press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com



For Investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com









