Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Group Leadership Team

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

October 27, 2016



Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Group Leadership Team



Espoo, Finland - Nokia announced today that Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial

Officer of Nokia, resigns from the company to join ABB in Switzerland as Chief

Financial Officer and a member of the Executive committee. Ihamuotila will

continue in his current role as Nokia CFO and as a member of the company's Group

Leadership Team until December 31, 2016, and will remain as an advisor to the

company until February 28, 2017.



Kristian Pullola, who currently is Nokia's Senior Vice President, Corporate

Controller, is appointed as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group

Leadership Team as of January 1, 2017.



As a result of this change, effective from January 1, 2017, the Nokia Group

Leadership Team will consist of the following members: Rajeev Suri, Kristian

Pullola, Samih Elhage, Federico Guillén, Basil Alwan, Bhaskar Gorti, Hans-Jürgen

Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ashish Chowdhary, Barry French, Marc Rouanne and Maria

Varsellona.



"Timo has helped make Nokia a stronger and better company, and he has my

admiration," said Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia.

"He was instrumental in the purchase of the Siemens share of Nokia Siemens

Networks; the sale of Nokia's Devices & Services business to Microsoft; the

divestment of HERE, our former mapping business; the recent acquisition of

Alcatel-Lucent, and more. He has also played an important role in driving the

strong performance of Nokia in recent years. Timo will be missed, but given that

he rejoined Nokia in 1999, and now has been in the CFO role for seven years, I

understand and support his desire for a new challenge at this point in his

career."



Suri further adds: "I am delighted that we are able to appoint Kristian Pullola



as Timo's successor, effective January 1, 2017. Kristian has been a strong

contributor to the Nokia team since he joined us in 1999. He has expertise in

all aspects of the CFO function, deep knowledge across our business in critical

areas such as patent licensing and has been heavily involved in all key aspects

of the Nokia transformation. Kristian's track record, plus his close

collaboration with Timo over many years, makes me confident that his transition

into the role will be smooth and effective. We are very excited to have Kristian

join the Group Leadership Team as Timo's successor."



Timo Ihamuotila said: "Nokia has been an important part of my life. After over

15 years with the company, it is time for me to take on a new challenge in a new

company in a new industry. I am pleased to see a great long-time colleague

taking over the role, and I leave knowing that the company is well-positioned

for the future and focused on the right areas, with strong execution

capabilities and a great team. Nokia will always have a place in my heart and I

wish everyone in the company the very best for the coming years."



Kristian Pullola said: "I am honored to have been selected as the new Chief

Financial Officer of Nokia, and look forward to working with Rajeev and the rest

of the Nokia team to create shareholder value in the years to come."







About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. www.nokia.com



More information:

http://company.nokia.com



