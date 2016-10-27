Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab's Report for the Third Quarter 2016

Third Quarter 2016



* Net sales increased to SEK 2,042 m (2,008), of which organic growth amounted

to 4 percent.

* Operating profit increased with 8.6 percent to SEK 190 m (175), excluding

one-off items* of SEK -25 m (30). Operating profit amounted to SEK 165 m

(205).

* The operating margin, excluding one-off items, increased to 9.3 percent

(8.7).

* Profit for the period decreased to SEK 109 m (146).

* Earnings per share decreased to SEK 1.43 (1.91).

* Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 126 m (117).

* The net debt/equity ratio amounted to 0.4 (0.5) at the end of the period.

January - September 2016







* Net sales increased to SEK 5,810 m (5,609), of which organic growth amounted

to 6 percent.

* Operating profit increased with 17.7 percent to SEK 399 m (339), excluding

one-off items* of SEK -28 m (30). Operating profit amounted to SEK 371 m

(369).

* The operating margin, excluding one-off items, increased to 6.9 percent

(6.0).

* Profit for the period decreased to SEK 227 m (242).

* Earnings per share decreased to SEK 2.98 (3.17).

* Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 234 m (194).

* The net debt/equity ratio amounted to 0.4 (0.5) at the end of the period.





*See Reconsiliations, page 16.







Lindab's President and CEO, Anders Berg, commented:







"Both the Group's sales and operating margin continue to develop well, which is

positive. Organic growth in the quarter amounted to 4 percent compared with last

year, and the adjusted operating margin increased to 9.3 percent compared with

8.7 percent. Earnings per share decreased which is entirely attributable to one-

off items, at the same time as the underlying business continues to have a

positive trend.





Products & Solutions is developing very well; sales and the adjusted operating

profit are the highest reported in a single quarter since 2008. The adjusted

operating margin increased to 11.1 percent (10.3). The product areas related to

ventilation continued to develop well, and I am particularly pleased with the

strong increase in the Fire and Smoke product area.



Organic growth in Building Systems continued, whereas the operating profit did

not develop as expected. The markets in Russia and the other CIS countries

generally remain weak. We continue to develop our commercial offering and

streamlining the business.



Based on the continued review of our business, we decided to close down certain

units during the quarter and also carry out activities in other areas, resulting

in total one-off costs of SEK 25 m during the quarter. We are doing this to

further streamline our business.



During 2015, a number of strategic activities, including acquisitions and

divestments, were initiated. We focused on developing the business, for example

by integrating the products of the acquired companies into our solutions. We now

enter the next stage which involves further review and development of our

structure and business, where our strategy and financial targets continue to set

the direction."





End





Contact:



LINDAB

Anders Berg, President and CEO

Email: anders.berg(at)lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 70 35 89155



Kristian Ackeby, CFO

Email : kristian.ackeby(at)lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0)70 33 85069





About Lindab:



Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system

solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products

are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency,

consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of

service. Altogether, this increases customer value.







The Group had sales of SEK 7,589 m in 2015 and is established in 32 countries

with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential

construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts

for 20 percent of sales. During 2015, the Nordic market accounted for 44

percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, the CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe

plus other former Soviet states) for 19 percent and other markets for 4 percent

of total sales.





The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm, Mid Cap, under

the ticker symbol LIAB. For more information visit www.lindabgroup.com.









Lindab's Report for the Third Quarter 2016:

http://hugin.info/1122/R/2051697/767683.pdf







