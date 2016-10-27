Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab's Report for the Third Quarter 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Third Quarter 2016
* Net sales increased to SEK 2,042 m (2,008), of which organic growth amounted
to 4 percent.
* Operating profit increased with 8.6 percent to SEK 190 m (175), excluding
one-off items* of SEK -25 m (30). Operating profit amounted to SEK 165 m
(205).
* The operating margin, excluding one-off items, increased to 9.3 percent
(8.7).
* Profit for the period decreased to SEK 109 m (146).
* Earnings per share decreased to SEK 1.43 (1.91).
* Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 126 m (117).
* The net debt/equity ratio amounted to 0.4 (0.5) at the end of the period.
January - September 2016
* Net sales increased to SEK 5,810 m (5,609), of which organic growth amounted
to 6 percent.
* Operating profit increased with 17.7 percent to SEK 399 m (339), excluding
one-off items* of SEK -28 m (30). Operating profit amounted to SEK 371 m
(369).
* The operating margin, excluding one-off items, increased to 6.9 percent
(6.0).
* Profit for the period decreased to SEK 227 m (242).
* Earnings per share decreased to SEK 2.98 (3.17).
* Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 234 m (194).
* The net debt/equity ratio amounted to 0.4 (0.5) at the end of the period.
*See Reconsiliations, page 16.
Lindab's President and CEO, Anders Berg, commented:
"Both the Group's sales and operating margin continue to develop well, which is
positive. Organic growth in the quarter amounted to 4 percent compared with last
year, and the adjusted operating margin increased to 9.3 percent compared with
8.7 percent. Earnings per share decreased which is entirely attributable to one-
off items, at the same time as the underlying business continues to have a
positive trend.
Products & Solutions is developing very well; sales and the adjusted operating
profit are the highest reported in a single quarter since 2008. The adjusted
operating margin increased to 11.1 percent (10.3). The product areas related to
ventilation continued to develop well, and I am particularly pleased with the
strong increase in the Fire and Smoke product area.
Organic growth in Building Systems continued, whereas the operating profit did
not develop as expected. The markets in Russia and the other CIS countries
generally remain weak. We continue to develop our commercial offering and
streamlining the business.
Based on the continued review of our business, we decided to close down certain
units during the quarter and also carry out activities in other areas, resulting
in total one-off costs of SEK 25 m during the quarter. We are doing this to
further streamline our business.
During 2015, a number of strategic activities, including acquisitions and
divestments, were initiated. We focused on developing the business, for example
by integrating the products of the acquired companies into our solutions. We now
enter the next stage which involves further review and development of our
structure and business, where our strategy and financial targets continue to set
the direction."
End
___________________________________________
This information is information that Lindab International AB (publ) is obliged
to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out
below, at 07.40 CET on 27 October 2016.
Contact:
LINDAB
Anders Berg, President and CEO
Email: anders.berg(at)lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0) 70 35 89155
Kristian Ackeby, CFO
Email : kristian.ackeby(at)lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0)70 33 85069
About Lindab:
Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system
solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products
are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency,
consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of
service. Altogether, this increases customer value.
The Group had sales of SEK 7,589 m in 2015 and is established in 32 countries
with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential
construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts
for 20 percent of sales. During 2015, the Nordic market accounted for 44
percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, the CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe
plus other former Soviet states) for 19 percent and other markets for 4 percent
of total sales.
The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm, Mid Cap, under
the ticker symbol LIAB. For more information visit www.lindabgroup.com.
Lindab's Report for the Third Quarter 2016:
http://hugin.info/1122/R/2051697/767683.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Lindab International AB via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.lindab.com
Date: 10/27/2016 - 07:40
Language: English
News-ID 503107
Character count: 5887
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Lindab International AB
Stadt: BÃ¥stad
Number of hits: 80
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.128
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|320
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.