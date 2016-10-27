Galapagos to present progress in CF programs at NACFC 2016

Nine posters and four oral presentations reflect clinical progress toward triple

combination therapy



Mechelen, Belgium; 27 October 2016 - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) will

present the following plenary presentations and posters at the North American

Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) in Orlando this week:



Pleneray presentations



Thursday 27 Oct. Oral session W02: CFTR 2016, 9:45 am ET

Bertrand Kleizen (Utrecht University) - "The novel potentiator GLPG1837

modulates CFTR through different mode of action than ivacaftor (Kalydeco(®))."



Saturday 29 Oct . Oral session W22: Rare CFTR mutations & How to fix them,

10:30 am ET

Yi Cheng (RFUMS) - "The C.1766+1G->A splice site mutation causes Exon 13

skipping resulting in multiple defects in CFTR structure and function."



Saturday 29 Oct. Oral session: W29: Emerging Strategies for Correcting the Basic

CFTR Gene Defect, 10:30 am ET

Ashvani Singh (AbbVie) - "Discovery and Characterization of ABBV/GLPG2222, a

novel first generation corrector."

Mutyam Venkateshwar (UAB) - "Novel correctors and potentiators augment efficacy

of translational readthrough in CFTR nonsense mutations."





Poster presentations



Poster 4 - The novel potentiator GLPG1837 modulates CFTR through different mode

of action than ivacaftor (Kalydeco)

Galapagos reports on the investigation of mode of action of Kalydeco and

GLPG1837 and determines when and where these potentiators work on the newly

synthesized CFTR protein.



Poster 13 - The C.1766+1G->A splice site mutation causes Exon 13 skipping

resulting in multiple defects in CFTR structure and function

RFUMS, Galapagos and AbbVie report the characterization of the C.1766+1G->A CFTR

splice site mutation, showing it results in multiple defects including protein



biogenesis, maturation and channel function.



Poster 19 - Measuring potentiator activity using organoids

Galapagos and AbbVie present the development of assays using patient-derived

organoids and the data obtained using GLPG1837 across assays.



Poster 20 - Characterization of a novel potentiator series for treating cystic

fibrosis

Galapagos and AbbVie describe the identification of a second generation

potentiator series with very good channel opening activity. From this series,

GLPG2451 was identified and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials.



Poster 23 - Characterization of novel CFTR potentiators

University of Missouri-Columbia, Galapagos and Abbvie characterize potentiator

GLPG1837 by patch clamp.



Poster 189 - Novel correctors and potentiators augment efficacy of translational

readthrough in CFTR nonsense mutations

University of Alabama, Galapagos and AbbVie report the evaluation of

combination(s) of novel correctors, a potentiator and Read Through agents to

enhance efficacy in CFTR cells expressing a variety of nonsense mutations, to

levels likely to be therapeutic for CF.



Poster 192 - Discovery and characterization of ABBV/GLPG2222, a novel first

generation CFTR corrector

Galapagos and AbbVie report the identification and in vitro characterization of

ABBV/GLPG2222, a novel, potent and orally bioavailable corrector currently in

clinical trials that exhibits in vitro cellular improvements over the existing

correctors in the clinic.



Poster 252 - Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of a novel CFTR corrector

molecule GLPG2222 in healthy volunteers

Galapagos and AbbVie report the results for the First-in-Human study with

GLPG2222. Safety and tolerability were evaluated in oral single (up to 800 mg)

and multiple ascending doses (up to 600 mg q.d. for 14 days) in healthy

subjects. The pharmacokinetic profile showed GLPG2222 to be rapidly absorbed

with an elimination half-life of 12 hours, steady-state after 2 days, and

minimal accumulation. GLPG2222 was found to be generally well tolerated



Poster 253 - GLPG1837 in subjects with cystic fibrosis and the S1251N mutation:

results from a phase2a study (SAPHIRA 2)

Novel potentiator GLPG1837 was administered in two doses, each for two weeks, to

7 patients with the S1251N mutation in a small, exploratory, open-label, multi-

center study. Purpose of the study was to confirm in vitro observations with

clinical responses. The doses selected for SAPHIRA 2 were at the low end of the

efficacious dose range, whereby the exposures of GLPG1837 in plasma ranged

around the lower target concentration for efficacy. Even at these low doses,

CFTR activity was observed through decreases in sweat chloride and increases in

FEV1, with changes in absolute percent predicted FEV1 from baseline in Kalydeco

naïve patients being in line with those published for Kalydeco in S1251N

subjects after two weeks treatment. A 7-day pre-treatment washout of Kalydeco

impacted lung function slightly (-3%), and during treatment with GLPG1837, no

further decline was observed in Kalydeco experienced patients. GLPG1837 was

generally well tolerated in CF patients when dosed up to 4 weeks.



All posters will be made available on the Galapagos website, www.glpg.com,

shortly following the presentation sessions. On Friday 28 October at 14.00 CET,

there is a webcast and call on our Q3 Results. Our CSO Piet Wigerinck will be

available to answer scientific questions.



The North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference is sponsored by the Cystic

Fibrosis Foundation: www.cff.org



For more information on cystic fibrosis: http://www.glpg.com/rd-cystic-fibrosis



About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company

specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with

novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises a maturing pipeline of Phase 3,

Phase 2, Phase 1, pre-clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis,

inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered

and developed filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this

JAK1-selective inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the

world. Galapagos is focused on the development and commercialization of novel

medicines that will improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-

for-service subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 480 employees, operating from

its Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France,

and Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.





Galapagos at NACFC 2016:

http://hugin.info/133350/R/2051975/767909.pdf







