SCOR: First nine months 2016 results

SCOR records net income of EUR 438 million for the first nine months of 2016,

confirming the strength of its business





In the first nine months of 2016, SCOR continues to deliver high quality results

in terms of earnings, profitability and cash flow generation. During the third

quarter of 2016, both targets of the new strategic plan "Vision in Action" -

profitability and solvency - have been achieved.



* Gross written premiums reach EUR 10,216 million at the end of the first nine

months of 2016, up 4.4% at constant exchange rates compared to the first

nine months of 2015 (+2.2% at current exchange rates), with:



* a strong contribution from SCOR Global Life, with gross written premiums

reaching EUR 5,982 million over the period (+7.8% at constant exchange rates

and +6.1% at current exchange rates);



* stable SCOR Global P&C gross written premiums at constant exchange rates

(-0.1% at constant exchange rates, -2.8% at current exchange rates),

standing at EUR 4,234 million in the first nine months of 2016.



* SCOR Global P&C records strong technical profitability in the first nine

months of 2016 with a net combined ratio of 93.0%.



* SCOR Global Life records a robust technical margin of 7.1% in the first nine

months of 2016.



* SCOR Global Investments achieves a solid return on invested assets of 2.9%

in the first nine months of 2016, while implementing the normalization of

the asset management policy.



* Group net income reaches EUR 438 million in the first nine months of 2016,

down 11.0% compared to the first nine months of 2015 due to a higher number

of natural catastrophes and a challenging macroeconomic environment. The

annualized return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.3% in the first nine months of



2016, or 855 basis points above the risk-free rate[1].



* The business model delivers a robust operating cash flow of EUR 1.3

billion as at 30 September 2016, compared to EUR 558 million for the

same period in 2015. This results from the generation of strong

recurring cash flows in 2016 and two exceptional items: SCOR Global P&C

received a non-recurring fund withheld payment of around EUR 300

million, and SCOR Global Life benefitted from a timing difference in

claims payments, which is expected to normalize by the end of 2016.



* Shareholders' equity stands at EUR 6,436 million at 30 September 2016,

compared to

EUR 6,363 million at 31 December 2015 after the payment of EUR 278 million

of dividends for the year 2015. This translates into a book value per share

of EUR 34.65 at 30 September 2016.



* SCOR's financial leverage stands at 25.1% at 30 September 2016.



* SCOR's estimatedsolvency ratio at 30 September 2016 stands at 212%, within

the optimal solvency range of 185%-220% as defined in the "Vision in Action"

plan.







SCOR Group 2016 YTD and Q3 2016 standalone key financial details:



+-----------------------------------------------------+

| YTD QTD |

| | |

In EUR millions |9 months 9 months | |

(unaudited, rounded, at | 2016 2015 Variation|Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Variation|

current exchange rates) | | |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

|Gross written premiums | 10,216 9,996 +2.2% | 3,481 3,503 -0.6% |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

|Group Cost Ratio | 5.0% 5.0% 0.0 pts | 4.8% 4.8% 0.0 pts |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

|Return on invested | 2.9% 3.1% -0.2 pts | 2.6% 2.6% 0.0 pts |

|assets | | |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

| Annualized ROE | 9.3% 11.1% -1.8 pts | 10.7% 11.4% -0.7 pts |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

| Net income(*) | 438 492 -11.0% | 163 165 -1.2% |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

| Shareholders' equity | 6,436 6,104 +5.4% | 6,436 6,104 +5.4% |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

| P&C Combined ratio | 93.0% 90.8% +2.2 pts | 91.4% 90.6% +0.8 pts |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

| Life technical margin | 7.1% 7.2% -0.1 pts | 7.1% 7.2% -0.1 pts |

+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+

(*) Consolidated net income, Group share.



During the third quarter of 2016, SCOR launched its new strategic plan "Vision

in Action"[2], after having fully achieved the targets of its previous plan,

"Optimal Dynamics". "Vision in Action" relies on three dynamics to enhance its

profitability and its solvency: build on the continuity and the consistency of

previous plans, expand and deepen the franchise and normalize the asset

management policy.



During the quarter, the successful redemption of two debts (EUR 350 million and

CHF 650 million undated subordinated note lines), and the fact that their

prefinancing benefitted from exceptional market conditions demonstrate both

SCOR's capacity to actively manage its financing and the quality of the Group's

franchise on the financial markets.



In September, SCOR's insurance financial strength rating was upgraded by Moody's

to Aa3 from A1, with a stable outlook[3]. This upgrade reflects (i) SCOR's

improved franchise, (ii) its diversified business profile and lower exposure

than peers to the segments currently under the most pricing pressure, (iii) the

high stability of its profits and (iv) its strong and stable capitalisation.

Taking all sectors into consideration and excluding government-related entities,

SCOR is now the only company to have three "AA" ratings[4] in France.



In October, for the second consecutive year, SCOR was named "North American Life

Reinsurer of the Year 2016" by Reactions Magazine[5], confirming the Group's

reinforced leadership in the US individual Life market.

A few days later, SCOR was named "Life Reinsurer of the Year 2016" by Asia

Insurance Review[6]. This prestigious award is a recognition of SCOR's success

story in Asia-Pacific, where the Group has built a strong Life reinsurance

platform to service its customers, with strong local presence and expertise.





Denis Kessler, Chairman & CEO of SCOR, comments: "Considering the extremely low

interest rate environment, SCOR has delivered strong results since the beginning

of 2016, in terms of profitability, solvency and cash flow generation. In the

third quarter of 2016, the first quarter in which our plan "Vision in Action"

has been implemented, the profitability and solvency targets have both been

achieved. During the quarter, and following the upgrades to AA- in 2015 by

Standard & Poor's and Fitch, the upgrade of SCOR's financial strength rating to

Aa3 by Moody's underscored the relevance of the Group's strategy and business

model. Finally, SCOR was recently named "Life Reinsurer of the Year 2016" in

both the US and Asia. SCOR is well positioned to meet the needs of its clients

throughout the world, and actively implementing its new strategic plan and is

preparing the year-end renewals."







In the first nine months of 2016, SCOR Global P&C achieves strong technical

profitability with a net combined ratio of 93.0%



In the first nine months of 2016, SCOR Global P&C gross written premiums stand

at EUR 4,234 million. At constant exchange rates, gross written premiums were

stable year-on-year (-0.1% at constant exchange rates; -2.8% at current exchange

rates).



This evolution was driven by:

* Latest revisions of 2015-16 premium estimates recently communicated by

ceding companies and affecting business lines particularly sensitive to the

macro-economic environment (e.g. Engineering, Marine & Offshore) ;



* More pronounced reduction than anticipated in the activity of some aviation

accounts, driven by the re-underwriting and rebalancing of the airlines

portfolio;



* Increased selectivity in very competitive market environments, particularly

on large corporate accounts and in Latin America.





The above elements are either non-recurring or impact limited parts of business.

SCOR Global P&C is working on a promising pipeline of new business between now

and the end of the year. Therefore and in accordance with the "Vision in Action"

plan, SCOR Global P&C confirms the assumption of annual gross written premium

growth of between 3% and 8% from 2016 to 2019.





SCOR Global P&C key figures:



+------------------------------------------------------------+

In EUR millions | YTD QTD |

(unaudited, | | |

rounded, at | 9 months 9 months | |

current exchange | 2016 2015 Variation|Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Variation |

rates) | | |

+-----------------+---------------------------------+--------------------------+

|Gross written | 4,234 4,356 -2.8% | 1,433 1,497 -4.3% |

|premiums | | |

+-----------------+---------------------------------+--------------------------+

|Combined ratio | 93.0% 90.8% +2.2 pts | 91.4% 90.6% +0.8 pts|

+-----------------+---------------------------------+--------------------------+





In the first nine months of 2016, SCOR Global P&C records resilient technical

profitability with a net combined ratio of 93.0%, including:

* A 5.7% net nat cat ratio in the first nine months of 2016, coming from a

series of mid-size events: mainly Fort McMurray wildfires, earthquakes in

Japan (Kumatomo), Taiwan and Ecuador, Netherlands and Texas hailstorms and

Europe and Louisiana floods;



* A net attritional and commission ratio of 80.5% for the first nine months of

2016, compared to 82.5% in the first nine months of 2015.



The "normalized" net combined ratio (with a natural catastrophe budget of 6% and

without the 1.1 point of reserve releases in the second quarter) stands at

94.4% in the first nine months of 2016, in line with the latest assumptions

communicated during the 2016 Investor Day[7].





SCOR Global Life combines growth and strong profitability in the first nine

months of 2016



SCOR Global Life records strong growth in the first nine months of 2016, with

gross written premiums standing at EUR 5,982 million, up 7.8% at constant

exchange rates compared to the same period last year (+6.1% at current exchange

rates), thanks to:



* A strong new business inflow in Protection and Financial Solutions in Asia-

Pacific;



* Continued positive new business trends across all product lines in EMEA and

the Americas;



* Overall positive development on the in-force book.





SCOR Global Life key figures:



+------------------------------------------------------------+

In EUR millions | YTD QTD |

(unaudited, | | |

rounded, at | 9 months 9 months | |

current exchange | 2016 2015 Variation|Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Variation|

rates) | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Gross written | 5,982 5,641 +6.1% | 2,048 2,007 +2.1% |

|premiums | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Life technical | 7.1% 7.2% -0.1 pts | 7.1% 7.2% -0.1 pts |

|margin | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+





Full-year 2016 growth is expected to normalize at around +6% vs. 2015, in line

with the assumptions made for "Vision in Action", with a strong Longevity deal

pipeline providing a potential upside.



In the first nine months of 2016, SCOR Global Life delivers a robust technical

margin of 7.1%, above the "Vision in Action" assumption, benefitting from:



* Profitable new business, with an increased share of Longevity business in

the product mix;



* Healthy performance of the in-force portfolio, with results in line with

expectations.



SCOR Global Investments delivers a return on invested assets of 2.9% in the

first nine months of 2016



During the third quarter of 2016, SCOR Global Investments began the

normalization of its asset management policy, in line with "Vision in Action".

Liquidity was reduced by 4 points, the proportion of high quality corporate

bonds increased by 5 points and duration of the fixed income portfolio was

increased from 4.0 to 4.5 years, compared to 30 June 2016 levels.





SCOR Global Investments key figures:



+----------------------------------------------------------+

In EUR millions | YTD QTD |

(unaudited, +--------------------------------+-------------------------+

rounded, at current| 9 months 9 months Variation|Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Variation|

exchange rates) | 2016 2015 | |

+-------------------+--------------------------------+-------------------------+

| Total investments| 27,568 26,315 +4.8% |27,568 26,315 +4.8% |

| | | |

| * of which total | 19,154 17,355 +10.4% |19,154 17,355 +10.4% |

| invested assets| | |

| | | |

| * of which total | | |

| funds withheld | 8,414 8,960 -6.1% | 8,414 8,960 -6.1% |

| by cedants | | |

+-------------------+--------------------------------+-------------------------+

| Return on | 2.5% 2.6% -0.1 pts | 2.3% 2.2% +0.1 pts |

|investments(*) | | |

+-------------------+--------------------------------+-------------------------+

| Return on | 2.9% 3.1% -0.2 pts | 2.6% 2.6% 0.0 pts |

|invested assets(**)| | |

+-------------------+--------------------------------+-------------------------+



((*)) Annualized, including interest on deposits (i.e. interest on funds

withheld).

((**)) Annualized, excluding interest on deposits (i.e. interest on funds

withheld).



As at 30 September 2016, the expected financial cash flow over the next 24

months stands at

EUR 6.4 billion (including cash, coupons and redemptions).



In the first nine months of 2016, SCOR Global Investments delivers a strong and

recurring financial contribution of EUR 409 million. The active asset management

policy executed by SCOR Global Investments has enabled the Group to record

capital gains of EUR 168 million over the period, coming mainly from the fixed

income and real estate portfolios.



The return on invested assets stands at 2.9% for the first nine months of 2016,

in an extremely low yield, compared to 3.1% over the same period in 2015. Taking

account of funds withheld by cedants, the net rate of return on investments

stands at 2.5% in the first nine months of 2016. The reinvestment yield stands

at 1.9%[8] at 30 September 2016.



Invested assets (excluding funds withheld by cedants) stand at EUR 19,154

million as at

30 September 2016, and are composed as follows: 9% cash, 78% fixed income (of

which 1% are short-term investments), 4% loans, 2% equities, 4% real estate and

3% other investments. Total investments, including EUR 8,414 million of funds

withheld, stand at EUR 27,568 million at 30 September 2016, compared to EUR

27,552 million at 31 December 2015.







*



* *





APPENDIX



1 - P&L key figures 2016 YTD and Q3 2016 standalone





+------------------------------------------------------------+

In EUR millions | YTD QTD |

(unaudited, | | |

rounded, at | 9 months 9 months | |

current exchange | 2016 2015 Variation|Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Variation|

rates) | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Gross written | 10,216 9,996 +2.2% | 3,481 3,503 -0.6% |

|premiums | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|P&C gross written| 4,234 4,356 -2.8% | 1,433 1,497 -4.3% |

|premiums | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Life gross | 5,982 5,641 +6.1% | 2,048 2,007 +2.1% |

|written premiums | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Investment income| 501 505 -0.9% | 156 140 +11.1% |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Operating results| 710 802 -11.5% | 244 262 -6.9% |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Net income(1) | 438 492 -11.0% | 163 165 -1.2% |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Earnings per | 2.37 2.65 -10.8% | 0.88 0.89 -1.0% |

|share (EUR) | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Operating cash | 1,304 558 +133.7% | 854 428 +99.5% |

|flow | | |

+-----------------+----------------------------------+-------------------------+



1: Consolidated net income, Group share.





2 - P&L key ratios 2016 YTD and Q3 2016 standalone



+-----------------------------------------------------------+

(Unaudited) | YTD QTD |

| | |

| 9 months 9 months Variation|Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Variation|

| 2016 2015 | |

+------------------+---------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Return on | 2.5% 2.6% -0.1 pts | 2.3% 2.2% +0.1 pts |

|investments( 1) | | |

+------------------+---------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Return on invested| 2.9% 3.1% -0.2 pts | 2.6% 2.6% 0.0 pts |

|assets (1,2) | | |

+------------------+---------------------------------+-------------------------+

|P&C net combined | 93.0% 90.8% +2.2 pts | 91.4% 90.6% +0.8 pts |

|ratio( 3) | | |

+------------------+---------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Life technical | 7.1% 7.2% -0.1 pts | 7.1% 7.2% -0.1 pts |

|margin( 4) | | |

+------------------+---------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Group cost ratio( | 5.0% 5.0% 0.0 pts | 4.8% 4.8% 0.0 pts |

|5) | | |

+------------------+---------------------------------+-------------------------+

|Return on equity | 9.3% 11.1% -1.8 pts | 10.7% 11.4% -0.7 pts |

|(ROE) | | |

+------------------+---------------------------------+-------------------------+



1: Annualized; 2: Excluding funds withheld by cedants; 3: The combined ratio is

the sum of the total claims, the total commissions and the total P&C management

expenses, divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global P&C; 4: The

technical margin for SCOR Global Life is the technical result divided by the net

earned premiums of SCOR Global Life; 5: The cost ratio is the total management

expenses divided by the gross written premiums.





3 - Balance sheet key figures as at 30 September 2016 (in EUR millions, at

current exchange rates)



+----------------------------------------------------+

| As at 30 September As at 31 December |

| 2016 2015 Variation|

| |

+-------------------------+---------------------+--------------------+---------+

|Total investments( 1,2) | 27,568 | 27,552 | +0.1% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+--------------------+---------+

|Technical reserves | 28,035 | 27,839 | +0.7% |

|(gross) | | | |

+-------------------------+---------------------+--------------------+---------+

|Shareholders' equity | 6,436 | 6,363 | +1.1% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+--------------------+---------+

|Book value per share | 34.65 | 34.03 | +1.8% |

|(EUR) | | | |

+-------------------------+---------------------+--------------------+---------+

|Financial leverage ratio | 25.1% | 27.5% |-2.4 pts |

+-------------------------+---------------------+--------------------+---------+

|Total liquidity(3) | 1,899 | 2,034 | -6.6% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+--------------------+---------+





1: Total investment portfolio includes both invested assets and funds withheld

by cedants, accrued interest, cat bonds, mortality bonds and FX derivatives; 2:

Excluding 3rd party net insurance business investments.3: Total liquidity of EUR

1.9 billion decreased compared to the first half of 2016 (EUR 2.8 billion),

following the debt repayments of ~EUR 850 million which took place in July and

August 2016 and the start of the asset allocation normalization.







*



* *



Contact details



Marie-Laurence Bouchon

Group Head of Communications

+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43

mbouchon(at)scor.com





Bertrand Bougon

Head of Investor Relations

& Rating Agencies

+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68

bbougon(at)scor.com



http://www.scor.com/



SCOR photo gallery



Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE







General



Numbers presented throughout this report may not add upprecisely to the totals

in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on

complete figures (including decimals); therefore the presentation might contain

immaterial differences in sums and percentages due to rounding.

Unless otherwises pecified, the sources for the business ranking and market

positions are internal.



Forward-looking statements



This report includes forward-looking statements and information about the

objectives of SCOR, in particular, relating to its current or future projects.

These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or

conditional mode, as well as terms such as "estimate", "believe", "have the

objective of", "intend to", "expect", "result in", "should" and other similar

expressions. It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives and

forward-looking statements is dependent on the circumstances and facts that

arise in the future. Forward-looking statements and information about objectives

may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that

may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments

planned or expected by SCOR. Information regarding risks and uncertainties that

may affect SCOR's business is set forth in the 2015 reference document filed on

4 March 2016 under number D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés

financiers (AMF) and posted on SCOR's website www.scor.com.

In addition, such forward-looking statements are not "profit forecasts" in the

sense of Article 2 of Regulation (EC) 809/2004.



Financial information



The Group's financial information contained in this report is prepared on the

basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.

Unless otherwise specified, prior year balance sheet, income statement items and

ratios have not been reclassified.

The third quarter 2016 financial information included in this presentation is

unaudited.

Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros.

Any figures for a period subsequent to 30 September 2016 should not be taken as

a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Based on a 5-year rolling average of 5-year risk-free rates over the cycle,

according to the new methodology disclosed with the "Vision in Action" strategic

plan.

[2]See the press release distributed on 7 September 2016.

[3]See the press release distributed on 23 September 2016.

[4] SCOR is rated AA- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, and Aa3 by Moody's with a

stable outlook. SCOR is rated A by AM Best, with a positive outlook.

[5]See the press release distributed on 6 October 2016.

[6]See the press release distributed on 17 October 2016.

[7]See Press Release distributed on 7 September 2016.

[8] Corresponds to marginal reinvestment yields based on Q3 2016 asset

allocation of yielding asset classes (i.e. fixed income, loans and real estate),

according to current reinvestment duration assumptions and spreads. Yield curves

as at 30/09/2016.



