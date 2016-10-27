(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting 11 May 2016,
the board of directors of Statoil ASA (OSE:STL, NYSE:STO) has on 26 October
2016 resolved to increase the share capital in connection with the payment of
dividend for the second quarter 2016 on the following terms and conditions:
1. The share capital is increased with an amount of minimum NOK 2.50 and
maximum NOK 400,000,000. The new shares shall have a nominal value of NOK
2.50.
2. Subscription price:
a) For shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) the subscription
price is equal to the volume-weighted average share price on Oslo Børs of
the last two trading days of the subscription period for the dividend
issue, with a deduction for a discount of 5 %.
b) For ADR-holders under the ADR program in the US, the subscription price
is equal to the subscription price for the shareholders on Oslo Børs
converted into USD based on an average of the Central Bank of Norway's USD
exchange rate over the last two trading days of the subscription period.
3. Only shareholders of Statoil as of the expiry of 31 October 2016 on New
York Stock Exchange and 1 November 2016 for shareholders on Oslo Børs , as
registered in Statoil's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central
Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 3 November 2016, are entitled
to subscribe for shares.
4. The new shares may not be subscribed for by shareholders in jurisdictions
in which an offer to subscribe would be unlawful for the relevant
shareholder.
5. Subscription of the new shares shall be carried out in accordance with the
following:
a) Each of these shareholders can choose to receive their dividend wholly
or partially in cash or newly issued shares and therefore are entitled to
use in whole or in part the net dividends that the relevant shareholder is
entitled to for the second quarter of 2016, to subscribe for shares in the
company. The contribution will be settled by way of set-off against the
subscribers' entitlement to net dividend from the company. Dividend in USD
which shall be used as contribution shall be converted into NOK by using
the same exchange rate between USD and NOK as set out under item 2 b)
above. All subscriptions will be rounded down to the nearest whole number
of shares. Any part of the net dividend not used to settle the subscribed
shares, shall be paid in cash.
b) The Norwegian State has undertaken to participate in the dividend offer
by using the part of its quarterly dividend to subscribe for the number of
shares that is required to maintain its ownership interest of 67% in
Statoil.
6. Each shareholder will be allocated the number of shares equal to the amount
each shareholder has subscribed for during the subscription period, cf.
item 5 above, divided by the subscription price, cf. item 2 above. No
fractional shares will be allocated.
7. The subscription period shall commence at the latest on or about 21
November 2016. The subscription period shall be at least 10 business days
for ordinary shareholders. Subscription of shares shall take place
electronically or on a designated subscription form within the expiry of
the subscription period.
8. ADR-holders under the ADR program in the US may make their election through
Deutsche Bank as the depositary and receiving agent for the ADR program.
9. The new shares give shareholders rights in the company, including the right
to dividends, from the registration of the share capital increase in the
Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. At the same time, section 3 of
the Articles of Association shall be amended to reflect the new share
capital.
10. The estimated costs for the share capital increase are NOK 5 million.
KPMG has prepared a statement according to the Norwegian Public Limited
Liability Companies Act section 2-6 first and second paragraph, cf. section
10-2 third paragraph.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or
form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or
subscription for or solicitation or invitation of any offer to subscribe for or
purchase of dividend shares or any other securities of the Company and cannot be
relied on for any investment contract or decision.
It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions.
This announcement is not for distribution in any jurisdiction in which prior
registration or approval is required for that purpose. No steps have been taken
or will be taken in any jurisdiction outside of Norway in which such steps would
be required. No competent authority or any other regulatory body has passed upon
the adequacy of this document or approved or disapproved the distribution of
dividend shares outside of Norway. Any representation to the contrary may be a
criminal offense.
