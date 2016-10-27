Statoil ASA: Information relating to the dividend for third quarter 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Statoil (OSE:STL,

NYSE:STO) for third quarter 2016.



Dividend amount: 0.2201



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: 20 February at New York Stock Exchange, 21 February

2017 at Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange)



Ex-date: 21 February at New York Stock Exchange, 22 February 2017 at Oslo Børs



Record date: 23 February 2017



Payment date: On or around 7 April at Oslo Børs, 10 April 2017 at New York Stock

Exchange



Date of approval: 26 October 2016



Other information:



Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 1 March 2017.



With reference to the scrip dividend programme approved by the annual general

meeting (AGM) 11 May 2016, shareholders will get the option to receive the

dividend in newly issued shares at a discount. For the dividend issue for third

quarter 2016, the board has set the discount to 5%. Further information on the

scrip programme for third quarter 2016 will be published in due course.



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the

Continuing Obligations.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Statoil via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.statoil.com/



PressRelease by

Statoil

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 06:59

Language: English

News-ID 503116

Character count: 1809

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Statoil

Stadt: Stavanger





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease