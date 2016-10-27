Nokia Corporation Interim Report for Q3 2016 and January-September 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Nokia Corporation

Interim Report

October 27, 2016 at 08:00 (CET +1)



Solid financial and operational performance across the company



This is a summary of the Nokia Corporation interim report for third quarter

2016 and January-September 2016 published today. The complete interim report for

third quarter 2016 and January-September 2016 with tables is available at

www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not rely on summaries of our interim

reports only, but should review the complete interim reports with tables.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



* Non-IFRS net sales in Q3 2016 of EUR 6.0 billion (reported: EUR 5.9

billion). In the year-ago quarter, non-IFRS net sales would have been EUR

6.4 billion on a comparable combined company basis (reported: EUR 3.0

billion on a Nokia stand-alone basis).

* Non-IFRS diluted EPS in Q3 2016 of EUR 0.04 (reported: EUR negative 0.02).

Nokia's Networks business



* 12% year-on-year net sales decrease in Q3 2016. Consistent with our outlook

for the wireless infrastructure market, net sales were weak in Mobile

Networks within Ultra Broadband Networks, and accounted for approximately

80% of the overall decrease in Nokia's Networks business. IP Networks and

Applications also contributed to the decrease. This was partially offset by

growth in Fixed Networks within Ultra Broadband Networks.

* In Q3 2016, solid gross margin of 37.2% and operating margin of 8.1%,

supported by continued strong operational performance and cost controls.

Nokia Technologies



* 109% year-on-year net sales increase and 168% operating profit increase in

Q3 2016. Excluding the impact of non-recurring licensing income, Nokia

Technologies net sales and operating profit both would have grown by

approximately 50% year-on-year, primarily due to higher intellectual



property licensing income and, to a lesser extent, increased net sales

resulting from the acquisition of Withings.

Group Common and Other



* 41% year-on-year net sales increase in Q3 2016, with particularly strong

growth in Alcatel Submarine Networks.





Q3 and January-September 2016 non-IFRS results. Refer to note 1 to the

interim financial statements for further details( 1,2)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Combined Combined

company company

histori- histori-

cals(2) cals(2)



EUR million Q3'16 Q3'15 YoY Q2'16 QoQ Q1- Q1- YoY

change change Q3'16 Q3'15 change

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales -

constant (6)% 4% (8)%

currency

(non-IFRS)



Net sales 5 950 6 395 (7)% 5 676 5% 17 230 18 887 (9)%

(non-IFRS)



Nokia's

Networks 5 322 6 020 (12)% 5 228 2% 15 730 17 578 (11)%

business



Ultra

Broadband 3 903 4 469 (13)% 3 807 3% 11 438 12 999 (12)%

Networks



IP Networks

and 1 419 1 552 (9)% 1 421 0% 4 292 4 579 (6)%

Applications



Nokia 353 169 109% 194 82% 745 661 13%

Technologies



Group

Common 298 211 41% 271 10% 805 668 21%

and Other



Gross profit 2 365 2 410 (2)% 2 202 7% 6 771 7 170 (6)%

(non-IFRS)



Gross margin

% 39.7% 37.7% 200bps 38.8% 90bps 39.3% 38.0% 130bps

(non-IFRS)



Operating

profit 556 682 (18)% 332 67% 1 233 1 607 (23)%

(non-IFRS)



Nokia's

Networks 432 678 (36)% 312 38% 1 081 1 399 (23)%

business



Ultra

Broadband 326 478 (32)% 228 43% 788 954 (17)%

Networks



IP Networks

and 106 200 (47)% 84 26% 293 445 (34)%

Applications



Nokia 225 84 168% 89 153% 420 381 10%

Technologies



Group

Common (101) (80) (68) (268) (173)

and Other



Operating

margin % 9.3% 10.7% (140)bps 5.8% 350bps 7.2% 8.5% (130)bps

(non-IFRS)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Q3 and January-September 2016 reported results, unless otherwise specified.

Refer to note 1 to the interim financial statements for further details(1,3)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia Nokia

stand- stand-

alone alone

histori- histori-

cals(3) cals(3)



EUR million

(except for Q3'16 Q3'15 YoY Q2'16 QoQ Q1- Q1- YoY

EPS change change Q3'16 Q3'15 change

in EUR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Sales -

constant 95% 5% 91%

currency



Net sales 5 890 3 036 94% 5 583 5% 16 972 8 890 91%



Nokia's

Networks 5 322 2 877 85% 5 228 2% 15 730 8 277 90%

business



Ultra

Broadband 3 903 2 548 53% 3 807 3% 11 438 7 343 56%

Networks



IP Networks

and 1 419 329 331% 1 421 0% 4 292 934 360%

Applications



Nokia 353 163 117% 194 82% 745 624 19%

Technologies



Group

Common 298 0 271 10% 805 0

and Other



Non-IFRS (60) 0 (93) (258) 0

exclusions



Gross profit 2 216 1 316 68% 2 028 9% 5 798 3 843 51%



Gross margin 37.6% 43.3% (570)bps 36.3% 130bps 34.2% 43.2% (900)bps

%



Operating 55 333 (83)% (760) (1 1 054

profit 417)



Nokia's

Networks 432 412 5% 312 38% 1 081 854 27%

business



Ultra

Broadband 326 360 (9)% 228 43% 788 805 (2)%

Networks



IP Networks

and 106 52 104% 84 26% 293 49 498%

Applications



Nokia 225 89 153% 89 153% 420 383 10%

Technologies



Group

Common (101) (23) (68) (268) (14)

and Other



Non-IFRS (501) (145) 246% (1 092) (54)% (2 (168) 1 477%

exclusions 650)



Operating 0.9% 11.0% (1 010) (13.6)% 1 450 (8.3)% 11.9% (2 020)

margin % bps bps bps



Profit (non- 264 297 (11)% 171 54% 574 816 (30)%

IFRS)



(Loss)/profit (133) 188 (726) (82)% (1 695

(4) 570)



EPS, diluted 0.04 0.08 (50)% 0.03 33% 0.11 0.21 (48)%

(non-IFRS)



EPS, diluted (0.02) 0.05 (0.12) (0.25) 0.18

(4)



Net cash and

other liquid 5 539 4 120 34% 7 077 (22)% 5 539 4 120 34%

assets

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1)Results are as reported unless otherwise specified. The results information

in this report is unaudited. Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the

Alcatel-Lucent transaction and related integration, goodwill impairment

charges, intangible asset amortization and purchase price related items,

restructuring and associated charges, and certain other items that may not be

indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance. For details, please

refer to the Non-IFRS Exclusions section included in discussions of both the

quarterly and year to date performance and note 2, "Non-IFRS to reported

reconciliation", in the notes to the financial statements attached to this

report. A reconciliation of the Q3 2015 non-IFRS combined company results to

the reported results can be found in the "Nokia provides recast segment

results for 2015 reflecting new financial reporting structure" stock exchange

release published on April 22, 2016. Change in net sales at constant currency

excludes the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to Euro, our

reporting currency. For more information on currency exposures, please refer

to note 1, "Basis of Preparation", in the notes to the financial statements

attached to this report.



(2)Combined company historicals reflect Nokia's new operating and financial

reporting structure, including Alcatel-Lucent, and are presented as additional

information as described in the stock exchange release published on April

22, 2016. For more information on the combined company historicals, please

refer to note 1, "Basis of Preparation", in the notes to the financial

statements attached to this report.



(3)Nokia standalone historicals are the recasting of Nokia's historical

standalone financial results, reflecting Nokia's updated segment reporting

structure, excluding Alcatel-Lucent. Beginning from the first quarter 2016,

Nokia results include those of Alcatel-Lucent on a consolidated basis.

Accordingly, Nokia results beginning from the first quarter 2016 are not

directly comparable to prior period Nokia standalone results.



(4)Reported Q1-Q3'16 result is not comparable to the reported results

published previously due to an update to the Alcatel-Lucent purchase price

allocation in Q3'16 which resulted in an adjustment to the reported Q1'16

income tax benefit. Refer to note 6, "Acquisitions", in the notes to the

financial statements attached to this report for further details.







SUBSEQUENT EVENTS



New expiration date announced for Nokia's public buy-out offer for Alcatel-

Lucent securities; Squeeze-out expected to occur on November 2, 2016



On October 4, 2016, the French stock market authority (Autorité des marchés

financiers, "AMF") announced that a legal action was filed before the Paris

Court of Appeal (the "Court") on September 30, 2016 for annulment of the AMF's

clearance decision regarding Nokia's public buy-out offer (the "Public Buy-Out

Offer"), which would be followed by a squeeze-out (the "Squeeze-Out", together

with the Public Buy-Out Offer, the "Offer"), for all remaining securities of

Alcatel-Lucent.



On October 25, 2016, the AMF announced the continuation of the timetable of the

Offer and, accordingly, the Public Buy-Out Offer period will end on October

31, 2016 and the Squeeze-Out will be implemented on November 2, 2016. In

connection with the continuation of the timetable, as a precautionary measure,

Nokia has agreed to certain commitments that are in force until the decision of

the Court, and in the event that the AMF's clearance decision would be nullified

or amended by the Court.



The legal challenge filed before the Court against the AMF's clearance decision

regarding the Offer is still pending and the Court is expected to issue a

decision during the first quarter of 2017. Nokia believes that the Offer

complies with all applicable laws and regulations and that the legal challenge

is without merit.



Nokia adjusts planned share repurchase program to EUR 1.0 billion, after using

approximately EUR 560 million in cash to acquire Alcatel-Lucent securities in

order to reach the 95% squeeze-out threshold



On October 29, 2015, Nokia announced a EUR 7 billion Capital Structure

Optimization Program, including EUR 1.5 billion of share repurchases. The

shareholder distributions were calculated assuming ownership of all outstanding

shares of Alcatel-Lucent and conversion of all Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent

convertible bonds.



Nokia intended to reach the 95% squeeze-out threshold through the initial and

subsequent public share exchange offers made in Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 for all

outstanding Alcatel-Lucent securities. However, as the 95% threshold was not

reached through the exchange offers, Nokia has, in addition to using its shares,

used approximately EUR 560 million in cash to acquire Alcatel-Lucent securities

in order to reach the 95% threshold. If the Alcatel-Lucent securities that were

purchased in cash by Nokia would have instead been exchanged for Nokia shares at

the 0.55 exchange ratio for Alcatel-Lucent shares or the 0.704 exchange ratio

for the relevant Alcatel-Lucent convertible bonds, approximately 87 million more

Nokia shares would have been issued. Ultimately, including the expected cash to

be used for the Public Buy-Out Offer and Squeeze-Out of approximately EUR 630

million, Nokia expects to use a total of approximately EUR 1.2 billion in cash

to acquire Alcatel-Lucent securities; and instead of having approximately 6

billion Nokia shares outstanding at the end of the transaction, Nokia now

expects approximately 5.8 billion outstanding shares.



Nokia considers the approximately EUR 560 million in cash that was used to reach

the 95% squeeze-out threshold as indirect share repurchases, and thus, part of

the planned EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program. Consequently, under

Nokia's Capital Structure Optimization program, Nokia has already completed EUR

560 million of indirect share repurchases and intends to proceed with EUR 1.0

billion of share repurchases, starting after the completion of the squeeze-out

and continuing through the end of 2017.



Nokia and China Huaxin continue negotiations to create a new joint venture

combining Nokia China and Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell



Nokia and China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Center

("China Huaxin") are continuing their discussions under the memorandum of

understanding, as originally announced on August 28, 2015, to combine Nokia's

telecommunications infrastructure businesses in China ("Nokia China") and

Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell into a new joint venture.



The expected time frame to reach a definitive agreement was within nine months

after completion of Nokia's proposed combination with Alcatel-Lucent in January

2016. Due to the complexity of the negotiations, Nokia and China Huaxin have not

reached final terms of how the new joint venture would be created. Therefore,

Nokia and China Huaxin continue negotiations to create a new joint venture

combining Nokia China and Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell, while continuing to

operate under the existing interim operating agreement.





NON-IFRS RESULTS



Non-IFRS results provide meaningful supplemental information regarding

underlying business performance



In addition to information on our reported IFRS results, we provide certain

information on a non-IFRS, or underlying business performance, basis. We believe

that our non-IFRS results provide meaningful supplemental information to both

management and investors regarding Nokia's underlying business performance by

excluding the below-described items that may not be indicative of Nokia's

business operating results. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be

viewed in isolation or as substitutes to the equivalent IFRS measure(s), but

should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measure(s)

in the reported results.



Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction and

related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization

and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated charges, and

certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business

performance. The non-IFRS exclusions are not allocated to the segments, and

hence they are reported only at the Nokia consolidated level.



Financial discussion



The financial discussion included in this interim report of Nokia's results

comprises the results of Nokia's businesses - Nokia's Networks business and

Nokia Technologies, as well as Group Common and Other. For more information on

the changes to our reportable segments, please refer to note 3, "Segment

information and eliminations", in the notes to the financial statements attached

to this report.



In the discussion of Nokia's results in the third quarter 2016 comparisons are

given to the third quarter 2015 and second quarter 2016 results on a combined

company basis, unless otherwise indicated. This data has been prepared to

reflect the financial results of the continuing operations of Nokia as if the

new financial reporting structure had been in operation for the full year 2015.

Certain accounting policy alignments, adjustments and reclassifications have

been necessary, and these are explained in the "Basis of preparation" section of

Nokia's stock exchange release published on April 22, 2016. These adjustments

also include reallocation of items of costs and expenses based on their nature

and changes to the definition of the line items in the combined company

accounting policies, which also affect numbers presented in these interim

financial statements for 2015.



In the discussion of Nokia's reported results for the third quarter 2016 and

January-September 2016 comparisons are given to the third quarter 2015 and

January-September 2015 Nokia standalone historical results, which have been

recast to reflect Nokia's updated segment reporting structure excluding Alcatel-

Lucent, unless otherwise indicated. From the beginning of 2016, Nokia's results

include those of Alcatel-Lucent on a consolidated basis and accordingly are not

directly comparable to Nokia standalone historical results.



CEO STATEMENT



Nokia delivered solid third quarter results. Nokia Technologies led the way,

with a sharp year-on-year increase in net sales, largely driven by revenues

related to the Samsung licensing agreement that was announced in Q3. The results

also reflect another excellent quarter from Fixed Networks, which improved both

net sales and profitability from one year ago.



When we announced our second quarter results in August, we said that we expected

to see slight sequential improvement in both net sales and operating margin in

the third quarter in our Networks business, and we delivered in both of those

areas. I was particularly pleased with our operating margin performance in the

quarter, which reflects the strong, focused execution across the organization.



We were able to deliver these solid results despite market conditions that are

softer than expected, particularly in mobile infrastructure. As we look forward,

we expect those conditions to stabilize somewhat in 2017, with the primary

addressable market in which Nokia competes likely to decline in the low single

digits for that year.



I believe that Nokia remains well-positioned for this environment. Our

disciplined operating model of tight cost controls, prudent investment and

focused innovation; our constant industrialization of best practices across the

company; our structured approach to fast integration and synergy capture -- all

help give us a competitive advantage.



In addition, the power of our broad portfolio was evident in the quarter. We

have the unique scope necessary to be able to design and deliver end-to-end

networks and thus anchor ourselves in the long-term purchasing strategies of our

customers. We also have the capability to diversify into new areas where high-

performance, end-to-end networks are increasingly required, such as for large

Internet and enterprise vertical market companies. We are seeing good growth in

these segments, and have plans to target them further as we move forward.



While the fourth quarter is expected to be soft from a topline perspective, I

believe that we will meet our guidance for our Networks business of significant

sequential sales and operating margin increase for Q4 and our full-year

operating margin guidance of 7% to 9%. In short, we remain on track in our

execution and focused on creating value for our customers and shareholders.



Rajeev Suri

President and CEO





NOKIA IN Q3 2016 - NON-IFRS



Non-IFRS Net sales and non-IFRS operating profit



Nokia non-IFRS net sales decreased 7% year-on-year and increased 5%

sequentially. On a constant currency basis, Nokia non-IFRS net sales would have

decreased 6% year-on-year and increased 4% sequentially.



Year-on-year changes



EUR million, Net % Gross Other Operating Change in

non-IFRS Sales change profit (R&D) (SG&A) income and profit operating

(expenses) margin %

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Networks (699) (12)% (246) 23 1 (24) (246) (320)bps

business



Nokia 184 109% 175 (10) (23) 0 142 1 410bps

Technologies



Group Common 87 41% 26 (6) (10) (31) (21) 400bps

and Other



Eliminations (16) 0 0 0 0 0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia (444) (7)% (46) 7 (32) (55) (126) (140)bps

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Sequential changes



EUR million, Net % Gross Other Operating Change in

non-IFRS Sales change profit (R&D) (SG&A) income and profit operating

(expenses) margin %

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Networks 94 2% 28 44 16 33 121 210bps

business



Nokia 160 82% 154 (9) (11) 2 137 1 780bps

Technologies



Group Common 27 10% (19) (4) (5) (5) (33) (880)bps

and Other



Eliminations (6) 0 0 0 0 0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia 274 5% 163 31 0 30 224 350bps

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Sequentially, Nokia's non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS other income and expense

and non-IFRS operating profit benefitted from the absence of an adverse effect

related to a customer in Latin America undergoing judicial recovery in Q2 2016.



NOKIA IN Q3 2016 - REPORTED



FINANCIAL DISCUSSION



Net sales



Nokia net sales increased 94% year-on-year, compared to Nokia standalone net

sales, and increased 5% sequentially. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net

sales would have increased 95% year-on-year, compared to Nokia standalone net

sales, and 5% sequentially.



Year-on-year discussion



The year-on-year increase in Nokia net sales in the third quarter 2016, compared

to Nokia standalone net sales, was primarily due to growth in Nokia's Networks

business and Group Common and Other, both of which primarily related to the

acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, as well as growth in Nokia Technologies. This was

partially offset by purchase price allocation adjustment related to the reduced

valuation of deferred revenue that existed on Alcatel-Lucent's balance sheet at

the time of the acquisition.



Sequential discussion



The sequential increase in Nokia net sales in the third quarter 2016 was

primarily due to growth in Nokia Technologies and Nokia's Networks business, the

positive impact related to the purchase price allocation adjustment associated

with the reduced valuation of deferred revenue that existed on Alcatel-Lucent's

balance sheet at the time of the acquisition and growth in Group Common and

Other.



Operating profit



Year-on-year discussion



The year-on-year decrease in Nokia operating profit, compared to Nokia

standalone operating profit, was primarily due to higher research and

development ("R&D") expenses and higher selling, general and administrative

("SG&A") expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit, all of which related

primarily to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.



The increase in gross profit was primarily due to Nokia's Networks business and,

to a lesser extent, Nokia Technologies and Group Common and Other, partially

offset by non-IFRS exclusions related to deferred revenue.



The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to Nokia's Networks business,

non-IFRS exclusions related to amortization of intangible assets and, to a

lesser extent, Group Common and Other and Nokia Technologies.



The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to Nokia's Networks business,

non-IFRS exclusions related to amortization of intangible assets, as well as

transaction and integration related costs and, to a lesser extent, Group Common

and Other and Nokia Technologies.



Nokia's other income and expenses was an expense of EUR 39 million in the third

quarter 2016, compared to an expense of EUR 80 million in the year-ago period.

The net positive fluctuation was primarily related to non-IFRS exclusions

attributable to lower restructuring and associated charges, partially offset by

the absence of realized gains related to certain of Nokia's investments made

through its venture funds.



Sequential discussion



Nokia operating profit increased primarily due to lower restructuring and

associated charges and higher gross profit. Sequentially, Nokia's gross profit

benefitted from the absence of an adverse effect related to a customer in Latin

America undergoing judicial recovery in Q2 2016.



The increase in gross profit was primarily due to Nokia Technologies.



Nokia's other income and expenses was an expense of EUR 39 million in the third

quarter 2016, compared to an expense of EUR 643 million in the second quarter

2016. The decrease was primarily due to lower restructuring and associated

charges. Sequentially, Nokia's other income and expense benefitted from the

absence of an adverse effect related to a customer in Latin America undergoing

judicial recovery in Q2 2016.



Description of non-IFRS exclusions in Q3 2016



Non-IFRS exclusions consist of costs related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction

and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset

amortization and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated

charges, and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's

underlying business performance. For additional details, please refer to note

2, "Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation, Continuing Operations", in the notes to

the financial statements attached to this report.



Nokia standalone

historicals(1)



EUR million Q3'16 Q3'15 YoY change Q2'16 QoQ change

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales (60) 0 (93) (35)%



Gross profit (149) 0 (174) (14)%



R&D (179) (8) 2 138% (162) 10%



SG&A (145) (37) 292% (154) (6)%



Other income and (29) (100) (602)

expenses



Operating (501) (145) (1 092) (54)%

profit/(loss)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financial income (1) 0 (3) (67)%

and expenses



Taxes 105 35 200% 200 (48)%



Profit/(loss) (397) (109) (896) (56)%



Profit/(loss)

attributable to the (378) (109) (862) (56)%

shareholders of the

parent



Non-controlling (20) 0 (34) (41)%

interests

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1)Nokia standalone historicals are the recasting of Nokia's historical

standalone financial results, reflecting Nokia's updated segment reporting

structure, excluding Alcatel-Lucent. Beginning from the first quarter 2016,

Nokia results include those of Alcatel-Lucent on a consolidated basis.

Accordingly, Nokia results beginning from the first quarter 2016 are not

directly comparable to prior period Nokia standalone results.







Net sales



In the third quarter 2016, non-IFRS exclusions in net sales amounted to EUR 60

million, and related to purchase price allocation adjustment related to the

reduced valuation of deferred revenue that existed on Alcatel-Lucent's balance

sheet at the time of the acquisition.



Operating profit



In the third quarter 2016, non-IFRS exclusions in operating profit amounted to

EUR 501 million, and were attributable to non-IFRS exclusions that negatively

affected gross profit, R&D, SG&A and other income and expenses as follows:



In the third quarter 2016, non-IFRS exclusions in gross profit amounted to EUR

149 million, and primarily due to product portfolio integration costs related to

the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, and the deferred revenue.



In the third quarter 2016, non-IFRS exclusions in R&D expenses amounted to EUR

179 million, and primarily related to the amortization of intangible assets

resulting from the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent and, to a lesser extent,

product portfolio integration costs related to the acquisition of Alcatel-

Lucent.



In the third quarter 2016, non-IFRS exclusions in SG&A expenses amounted to EUR

145 million, and primarily related to the amortization of intangible assets

resulting from the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, as well as integration and

transaction related costs.



In the third quarter 2016, non-IFRS exclusions in other income and expenses

amounted to EUR 29 million, and primarily related to EUR 34 million of

restructuring and associated charges for Nokia's cost reduction and efficiency

improvement initiatives.



Cost savings program



The following table summarizes the financial information related to our cost

savings program, as of the end of the third quarter 2016. Balances related to

previous Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent restructuring and cost savings programs have

been included as part of this overall cost savings program.





In EUR million, approximately Q3'16

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Opening balance of restructuring and associated liabilities 970



+ Charges in the quarter 40



- Cash outflows in the quarter 200



= Ending balance of restructuring and associated liabilities 810



of which restructuring provisions 780



of which other associated liabilities 30







Total expected restructuring and associated charges 1 200



- Cumulative recorded 640



= Charges remaining to be recorded 560







Total expected restructuring and associated cash outflows 1 650



- Cumulative recorded 280



= Cash outflows remaining to be recorded 1 370







OUTLOOK



Metric Guidance Commentary

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia Annual cost Approximately EUR Compared to the

savings for 1.2 billion of combined non-IFRS

Nokia, excluding total annual cost operating costs of

Nokia savings to be Nokia and Alcatel-

Technologies achieved in full Lucent for full year

year 2018 2015, excluding Nokia

Technologies.

Under this expanded

cost savings program,

restructuring and

associated charges are

expected to total

approximately EUR 1.2

billion, of which

approximately EUR 640

million was recorded as

of Q3 2016.

Related restructuring

and associated cash

outflows are expected

to total approximately

EUR 1.65 billion, of

which approximately EUR

230 million was

recorded as of Q3 2016.

In addition to the

above amounts, note

that Nokia's overall

charges and cash

outflows will also

include amounts related

to network equipment

swaps. The charges

related to network

equipment swaps will be

recorded as non-IFRS

exclusions and,

therefore, will not

affect Nokia's non-IFRS

operating profit.

-------------------------------------------------------------

FY16 Non-IFRS Expense of Primarily includes net

financial income approximately EUR interest expenses

and expense 300 million related to interest-

bearing liabilities,

interest costs related

to the defined benefit

pension and other post-

employment benefit

plans, as well as the

impact from changes in

foreign exchange rates

on certain balance

sheet items. This

outlook may vary

subject to changes in

the above listed items.

-------------------------------------------------------------

FY16 Non-IFRS tax Approximately 40% The increase in the

rate for Q4 2016 and non-IFRS tax rate for

above 40% for full the combined company,

year 2016 (update) compared to Nokia on a

standalone basis, is

primarily attributable

to unfavorable changes

in the regional profit

mix as a result of the

acquisition of Alcatel-

Lucent. Nokia expects

its effective long-term

non-IFRS tax rate to be

clearly below the full

year 2016 level, and

intends to provide

further commentary

later in 2016. (This

update adds Q4 2016

guidance to unchanged

full year 2016

guidance.)

-------------------------------------------------------------

FY16 Cash Approximately EUR May vary due to profit

outflows related 400 million levels in different

to taxes jurisdictions and the

amount of licensing

income subject to

withholding tax.

-------------------------------------------------------------

FY16 Capital Approximately EUR Primarily attributable

expenditures 550 million to Nokia's Networks

(update) business. (This is an

update to the earlier

outlook for EUR 650

million.)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia's Networks FY16 net sales Decline YoY Combined company net

business --------------------------------------sales and operating

FY16 operating 7-9% margin are expected to

margin be influenced by

factors including:

* A declining capital

expenditure

environment in

2016 for our

overall addressable

market (this is an

update to the

earlier guidance

commentary for a

flattish capital

expenditure

environment);

* A declining

wireless

infrastructure

market in 2016;

* Significant focus

on the integration

of Alcatel-Lucent,

particularly in the

first half of 2016;

* Significant QoQ net

sales growth and

operating margin

expansion in Q4

2016;

* Net sales declining

YoY in Q4 2016 at

an approximately

similar rate as in

Q3 2016 (new

commentary);

* Competitive

industry dynamics;

* Product and

regional mix;

* The timing of major

network

deployments; and

* Execution of cost

savings plans.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia FY16 Net sales Not provided Due to risks and

Technologies uncertainties in

determining the timing

and value of

significant licensing

agreements, Nokia

believes it is not

appropriate to provide

an annual outlook for

fiscal year 2016. Nokia

expects annualized net

sales related to patent

and brand licensing to

grow to a run rate of

approximately EUR 950

million by the end of

2016. License

agreements which

currently contribute

approximately EUR 150

million to the

annualized net sales

run rate are set to

expire before the end

of 2016. If we do not

renew these license

agreements, nor sign

any new licensing

agreements, the

annualized net sales

run rate would be

approximately EUR 800

million in early 2017.

Furthermore, the

contribution of the

Withings acquisition to

Nokia Technologies net

sales is expected to be

approximately EUR 50

million in the second

half of 2016, with

strong Q4 seasonality.

The contribution of the

acquisition to Nokia

Technologies operating

profit is expected to

be slightly negative

for the second half of

2016.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





RISKS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various risks

and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts

are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding:

A) our ability to integrate Alcatel Lucent into our operations and achieve the

targeted business plans and benefits, including targeted synergies in relation

to the acquisition of Alcatel Lucent announced on April 15, 2015 and closed in

early 2016; B) our ability to squeeze out the remaining Alcatel Lucent

shareholders in a timely manner or at all to achieve full ownership of Alcatel

Lucent; C) expectations, plans or benefits related to our strategies and growth

management; D) expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of

our businesses; E) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in our

management and other leadership, operational structure and operating model,

including the expected characteristics, business, organizational structure,

management and operations following the acquisition of Alcatel Lucent; F)

expectations regarding market developments, general economic conditions and

structural changes; G) expectations and targets regarding financial performance,

results, operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost

savings and competitiveness, as well as results of operations including targeted

synergies and those related to market share, prices, net sales, income and

margins; H) timing of the deliveries of our products and services; I)

expectations and targets regarding collaboration and partnering arrangements,

joint-ventures or the creation of joint-ventures, as well as our expected

customer reach; J) outcome of pending and threatened litigation, arbitration,

disputes, regulatory proceedings or investigations by authorities, including the

implications of the legal action brought against the French stock market

authority's (Autorité des marchés financiers) clearance decision on Nokia's

proposed public buy-out offer followed by a squeeze-out; K) expectations

regarding restructurings, investments, uses of proceeds from transactions,

acquisitions and divestments and our ability to achieve the financial and

operational targets set in connection with any such restructurings, investments,

divestments and acquisitions; and L) statements preceded by or including

"believe," "expect," "anticipate," "foresee," "sees," "target," "estimate,"

"designed," "aim," "plans," "intends," "focus," "continue," "project," "should,"

"will" or similar expressions. These statements are based on the management's

best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to

it. Because they involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ

materially from the results that we currently expect. Factors, including risks

and uncertainties, that could cause such differences include, but are not

limited to: 1) our ability to execute our strategy, sustain or improve the

operational and financial performance of our business or correctly identify or

successfully pursue business opportunities or growth; 2) our ability to achieve

the anticipated business and operational benefits and synergies from the Alcatel

Lucent transaction, including our ability to integrate Alcatel Lucent into our

operations and within the timeframe targeted, and our ability to implement our

organization and operational structure efficiently; 3) our ability to complete

the purchases of the remaining outstanding Alcatel Lucent securities and realize

the benefits of the public exchange offer for all outstanding Alcatel Lucent

securities, and the outcome of the decision by the French Court of Appeal in

relation to the clearance decision of Nokia's proposed public buy-out offer and

squeeze-out; 4) our dependence on general economic and market conditions and

other developments in the economies where we operate; 5) our dependence on the

development of the industries in which we operate, including the cyclicality and

variability of the telecommunications industry; 6) our exposure to regulatory,

political or other developments in various countries or regions, including

emerging markets and the associated risks in relation to tax matters and

exchange controls, among others; 7) our ability to effectively and profitably

compete and invest in new competitive high-quality products, services, upgrades

and technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner; 8) our dependence

on a limited number of customers and large multi-year agreements; 9) Nokia

Technologies' ability to maintain and establish new sources of patent licensing

income and IPR-related revenues, particularly in the smartphone market; 10) our

dependence on IPR technologies, including those that we have developed and those

that are licensed to us, and the risk of associated IPR-related legal claims,

licensing costs and restrictions on use; 11) our exposure to direct and indirect

regulation, including economic or trade policies, and the reliability of our

governance, internal controls and compliance processes to prevent regulatory

penalties; 12) our reliance on third-party solutions for data storage and the

distribution of products and services, which expose us to risks relating to

security, regulation and cybersecurity breaches; 13) Nokia Technologies' ability

to generate net sales and profitability through licensing of the Nokia brand,

the development and sales of products and services, as well as other business

ventures which may not materialize as planned; 14) our exposure to legislative

frameworks and jurisdictions that regulate fraud, economic trade sanctions and

policies, and Alcatel Lucent's previous and current involvement in anti-

corruption allegations; 15) the potential complex tax issues, tax disputes and

tax obligations we may face in various jurisdictions, including the risk of

obligations to pay additional taxes; 16) our actual or anticipated performance,

among other factors, which could reduce our ability to utilize deferred tax

assets; 17) our ability to retain, motivate, develop and recruit appropriately

skilled employees; 18) our ability to manage our manufacturing, service

creation, delivery, logistics and supply chain processes, and the risk related

to our geographically concentrated production sites; 19) the impact of

unfavorable outcome of litigation, arbitration, agreement-related disputes or

allegations of product liability associated with our businesses; 20) exchange

rate fluctuations, as well as hedging activities; 21) inefficiencies, breaches,

malfunctions or disruptions of information technology systems; 22) our ability

to optimize our capital structure as planned and re-establish our investment

grade credit rating or otherwise improve our credit ratings; 23) uncertainty

related to the amount of dividends and equity return we are able to distribute

to shareholders for each financial period; 24) our ability to achieve targeted

benefits from or successfully implement planned transactions, as well as the

liabilities related thereto; 25) our involvement in joint ventures and jointly-

managed companies or failures to create planned joint ventures; 26) performance

failures by our partners or failure to agree to partnering arrangements with

third parties; 27) our ability to manage and improve our financial and operating

performance, cost savings, competitiveness and synergy benefits after the

acquisition of Alcatel Lucent; 28) adverse developments with respect to customer

financing or extended payment terms we provide to customers; 29) the carrying

amount of our goodwill may not be recoverable; 30) risks related to undersea

infrastructure; 31) unexpected liabilities with respect to pension plans,

insurance matters and employees; and 32) unexpected liabilities or issues with

respect to the acquisition of Alcatel Lucent, including pension, postretirement,

health and life insurance and other employee liabilities or higher than expected

transaction costs as well as the risk factors specified on pages 69 to 87 of our

annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2016 under "Operating and financial

review and prospects-Risk factors", as well as in Nokia's other filings with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors

or underlying assumptions subsequently proven to be incorrect could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We do

not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,

except to the extent legally required.



The financial statements were authorized for issue by management on October

26, 2016.



Media and Investor Contacts:



Communications, tel. +358 10 448 4900 email: press.services(at)nokia.com

Investor Relations, tel. +358 4080 3 4080 email: investor.relations(at)nokia.com



* Nokia plans to hold its Capital Markets Day in Barcelona on November

15, 2016.

* Nokia plans to publish its fourth quarter and annual 2016 results on

February 2, 2017.

* Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2017 is planned to be held on May 23, 2017.



Nokia Q3 2016 Interim Report:

http://hugin.info/3009/R/2051916/767888.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 503117

Character count: 62355

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease