       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


IWS Announces Joint Venture in Australia and New Zealand

ID: 503121
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - IWS Announces Joint Venture in Australia and New Zealand

VANCOUVER, B.C., October 26, 2016 - International Wastewater Systems Inc. (the Company) (CSE: IWS) (FRANKFURT: IWI) (OTC: INTWF) is pleased to announce a Joint Venture agreement (JV) with Environmental Technology Solutions (ETS) of Australia, a leading provider of energy efficiency and sustainability solutions with offices in Canberra and Melbourne.

ETS is already representing IWS products in Australia and New Zealand and is currently completing its inaugural project, a SHARC thermal heat recovery system to be installed for the Australian Wool Testing Authority in Melbourne (for details on this project see IWS press release dated March 16, 2016).

IWS and ETS have jointly established SHARC Energy Systems Australasia Pty Ltd., a JV company through which IWS and ETS will design, build, operate and maintain IWSs proprietary thermal heat recovery equipment in Australia and New Zealand under the SHARC and PIRANHA brands.

ETS is uniquely positioned in the region with the ability to manufacture and assemble custom equipment in Australasia using IWSs intellectual property. Through its regional networks ETS has generated significant interest from potential customers for various commercial and industrial applications of IWS products.

Lynn Mueller, CEO of IWS commented: We are pleased to have found in ETS a partner with the proven capability to build, install and service SHARC an PIRANHA projects in the region and look forward to developing the pipeline of identified projects in Australia and New Zealand.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Lynn Mueller
Lynn Mueller
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Yaron Conforti, CFO and Director
Telephone: (416) 716-8181
Email: yaron.conforti(at)iws-sharc.com

International Wastewater Systems Inc.
1443 Spitfire Place
Port Coquitlam, BC V3C 6L4


Kanada

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: IWS), the United States (OTC:INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWI).

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

Requests:





published by: irw
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 08:17
Language: English
News-ID 503121
Character count: 2659
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: International Wastewater Systems Inc.
Stadt: Wien


Number of hits: 65

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.128
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 320


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z