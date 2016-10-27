Centurion Announces Closing of Debt Financing



Vancouver, B.C., October 25, 2016. Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CTN: TSX-V) (Centurion, or the Company) announces it has closed a one-year loan financing for $180,000 from arms length parties. Proceeds from this financing shall be used to assist the Company in commencing the Ana Sofia, Argentina, agri-gypsum pilot plant operation and for general corporate purposes. The pilot plant will test the efficiency of contract mining and marketable agri-gypsum materials.



In consideration for the loan, the Company has agreed to issue, an aggregate of up to 514,285 bonus common shares, at a deemed price of $0.07 per share and pay interest of 1.5% per month. The loan can be paid off at any time with no penalty to the Company. Finders fees of $12,000 are to be paid on this transaction. The shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring in February, 2016.



The Ana Sofia project comprises two mining concessions totaling 50 hectares (ha) in size within a larger (approximately 500 ha) exploration permit area. Trenching and test pit sampling work completed by joint venture partner Demetra Minerals Inc. and Centurion identified multiple, high grade, near surface gypsum layers. Small scale producers located in the vicinity are currently extracting agricultural gypsum and selling to fertilizer distributors and farmers. Agricultural gypsum is a valuable plant nutrient and plays a vital role in maintaining soil structure and nutrient balance in South American soils, allowing greater crop yields.



Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the exploration and development of agri-mineral and precious mineral projects.



