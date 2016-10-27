Why Not Take Airwheel Z5 Smart Electric Standing Scooter as an Unforgettable Gift?

Airwheel has introduced several product series in the past years. Now, Airwheel tells people that there might be another way of gifting the families and friendsto buy the Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter.

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



As the improved 2-wheeled electric scooters, Airwheel Z5 electric drift hoverboard is designed basing on the traditional designs of scooters. Considering that Z5 standing up electric scooters are powered by electricity instead of the riders themselves, Airwheel designs the pedals on both sides of the frames on which the tyres are installed. Such a design makes Z5 electric standing scooter more comfortable scooters than traditional ones for riders dont need to place their feet on the narrow and long standing boards any more. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/777801594670678016



Another astonishing design is that Airwheel separated the battery cores from the vehicle body. Such a bold attempt results in the compacted space in the scooter body. While, Airwheel Z5s battery is built-out. It only takes a few seconds to disassemble and replace battery without any tools. In this way, Z5 intelligent electric scooter will meet different needs. To our surprise, the extended battery pack design has a USB interface, to help people charge their mobile phones, tablet and other electronic devices during the travel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



The powerful performances of Z5 fast electric scooter guarantee that the riders can ride them anywhere. Its rather enjoyable to ride them to the office. Or in the leisure time, riders can ride them somewhere quiet and enjoyable to have a rest both physically and mentally. In a word, Airwheel Z5 electric standing scooter can be the desirable gifts for all family members. And they also have surprising prices. For more information, please visit http://www.airwheel.net.





