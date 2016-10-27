Moovly adds over $10M USD in digital assets to its platform through partnership with VideoBlocks

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVY)(FRANKFURT: OPV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") announces a partnership with stock media provider VideoBlocks, adding over half a million multimedia content assets, valued at over $10 million USD, to the Moovly platform. This partnership propels Moovly into a clear content leadership position, with an order of magnitude of more content than its nearest rival.

VideoBlocks has won numerous awards including top #11 media company and was among the top 4 fastest growing media companies in back to back years by Inc.com. Through this partnership, Moovly will make VideoBlocks' professional quality digital assets including 115,000 HD video clips, 350,000 images, photos and vectors plus 100,000 music tracks, sound effects and loops available to its users.

Geert Coppens, CTO of Moovly: "This partnership significantly increases the quality, variety and number of library items available to our users. The comprehensive VideoBlocks libraries will enable our users to create truly magnificent multimedia content using the objects of thousands of illustrators, video and sound artists, motion graphics specialists and professional photographers."

The addition of the VideoBlocks digital assets to the Moovly platform is further evidence of Moovly's vision and technology leadership in the space, made possible by the second generation advanced platform launched in May 2016. The Moovly platform with its powerful APIs enables flexible access, 3rd party integration and utilization of Moovly's technology, examples of which are the recently launched mobile app and now this content integration.

About Moovly:

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables people to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive animated content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.

Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.

Moovly makes video content recyclable, easy to edit, fast to update and possible to translate, all in-house. Powerful business features include API access, custom style and brand libraries, total white-label option, custom user interface capability, high-level security, premium support and commercial boost services. The platform is accessible from computers as well as iOS mobile devices.

For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at .

Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases of disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2016 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at . Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

