IBESA launches global storage product database - 500 products available

(PresseBox) - Photovoltaic and energy storage installations in the residential segment are continuously growing worldwide. The top growth markets are Europe, with the focus on Germany and Austria, the USA, Australia and in the Asian region is a special focus on Japan. By now, around 150 companies were identified in these markets. For the end customer, on the one hand this means comprehensive selection possibilities, but on the other hand also requires qualified orientation aids for the objective comparison.

On behalf of the International Battery Energy and Storage Alliance (IBESA), EuPD Research identified storage products, which are available for the residential segment in Germany, Austria, the USA and Australia to merge them into a comprehensive product database. This database is for free and available on the IBESA website (www.ibesalliance.org). The end customers as well as installers have the opportunity to search for products, which meet the relevant criteria (e.g. gross capacity, number of cycles, emergency power supply, and warranty). The goal is to provide market intermediaries and installers with an orientation, starting in the four country markets.

"The increasing product diversity not only gives the end costumer a great variety, but also ensures that providers are constantly improving their products whilst offering competitive prices. Nevertheless, the complete collection and comparison of all products is a difficult task for traders and buyers. The database is supposed to be an essential aid." says Markus A.W. Hoehner, initiator of IBESA.

More than 500 products were identified in the four markets with country-specific differences. These arise due to the various requirements in the countries, e.g. technical features or certifications that are necessary to sell the product in the certain country.

As an example, a large supplier, which is active in all four country markets and thus takes on the different country-specific challenges, is sonnen. The German battery company is already very present in the USA with a manufacturing plant in San Jose and headquarters in Los Angeles. "Every country market has its own challenges, but we accept them and develop our products in such a way that they meet the requirements of the market, especially of the end customers," says Philipp Schröder, Managing Director / Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at sonnen GmbH.



The global storage product database is expanded and updated continually by additional country markets. In the long term, the goal is to create a comprehensive data base covering all relevant markets worldwide.



The International Battery and Energy Storage Alliance (IBESA) is the first international network of excellence in the field of battery and energy storage. IBESA offers a worldwide network, contacts along the value chain of different business sectors, exclusive high-quality market research know-how as well as complete marketing and public relation packages. The alliance enables an international and practice-oriented transfer of knowledge to foster businesses and markets at the best. The influential network of IBESA is based on many like-minded individual partners that share the same values and overall objectives. Our joint interest is to encourage the international storage market based on facts and figures - That's what we are working for.





Company information / Profile:

