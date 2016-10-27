Fierce Competition in Market Pushes Airwheel Intelligent Electric Bike to Gain Success

The market of city travels has become the red area where a great amount of vehicle producers have occupied every sub-market.

(firmenpresse) - For any new comers of this market, it is never impossible to be fair in competing with others who have occupied their own market shares. The only way to enter this market is to exploit a new sub-market by oneself. Luckily, Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter is such an enterprise who has found its own position by integrating the intelligence technologies with the vehicle technologies.



The invention of Airwheel electric walkcars, like one wheel scooters, twin-wheeled electric scooters and 2-wheeled electric scooters, have brought many surprises to consumers and made Airwheel the industry leader today. People have seen the successful Airwheel, which gradually occupy the market share.



Many giants in the vehicle markets will try their best to occupy the new sub-markets. Though Airwheel electric assist bike is the leader now, its advantages will vanish if the late-coming giants make use of their advantages in both technologies and supply chains. So Airwheel has been working hard to provide consumers with more and more innovative and surprising products. Hence, more and more creative scooters with advanced technologies are offered by Airwheel to the public.



Airwheel believes intelligent tools will extend and expand people's senses, enhance people's capabilities, and narrow the gap between dream and reality. Following the S-series double-wheels electric scooter, Z-series standing up electric scooter and E-series folding electric bike, Airwheel has successfully introduced many new functions, modules and technologies into its new products. In R5 electric assist urban bike, Airwheel makes people know that ONE vehicle can also support THREE riding modes; Airwheel tells people that its technologies can improve any traditional vehicles; now all new Airwheel products are accompanied by the smart phone APP adding more intelligent functions to the products. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be





Fierce competition in market pushes Airwheel intelligent electric scooter to gain success. And Airwheel will continue to help bring a free and joyful life to its customers.



