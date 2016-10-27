Airwheel R5 Smart Electric Assist Bike Represents a New Life Style

Why are you so fond of Airwheel electric scooter? In fact, it is not only love, but also a new lifestyle.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel R5 shows personality and fashion. Young people in this era always pursue new lifestyle. Comparatively speaking, they prefer to be different and also want to express their personalities. For example, they can get acquainted with many people in the same forum, like travel forum. All of people in this forum have the same interest-travel. They will host a team travel at the certain period. With the emergence of Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle, many young people would like to select it as the travel tool.



Is there anything much more fashionable than the newest high-tech product? As we all know, Apple watch is the byword of fashion. Then, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike also can represent fashion. More importantly, riders are empowered to alter riding styles of man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles freely with Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike.



Airwheel R5 lets riders enjoy a low-carbon and environmentally-friendly travel. Environment awareness becomes increasingly stronger in this times. Green travel should not be a lip-service, but a life criterion. Airwheel R5 electric moped bicycle is driven by electricity, which is pollution-free and emission-free. Therefore, it can manifest green life concept of young people. Although bicycle is environmentally-friendly, it is much more laborious. Airwheel R5 can take you to weave in the crowds more easily. Whats more, you can even spare your hands to carry some things. Isnt that cool? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be



Airwheel R5 is small-sized and very portable. Airwheel R5 citizen folding electric bike saves you a lot of time to find a parking space, because it is small-sized and light weight. Thus, you can take it everywhere. Based on high technology, Airwheel optimizes the comprehensive performance and reduces the weight at the same time.





All in all, the above are the reasons why the Airwheel R5 is so popular nowadays. If you are also youthful and energetic, you can select Airwheel R5 portable electric bike to liberate yourself from the routine of everyday life.



