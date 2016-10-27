New Fanless i7 Quad Core Embedded Computer now EN50155 Railway Certified

MPL's Railway Computer product range has been further expanded with a powerful i7 Quad Core solution called RAIL-PIP39. Based on customer requests, the solution has now been successfully tested according the EN50155 Standard

(PresseBox) - The new RAIL-PIP39 Intel i7 Quad Core solution is based on the PIP39 that is already being used for various applications in rugged and tough environments. For the temperature tests, the Class Tx has been chosen, which means -40°C to +70°C and +85°C for the duration of 10 minutes. For shock and vibration test, Class 2 (Bogie mounted) has been selected which is the second most severe vibration test standard in the railways industry. For test report, please contact MPL directly.

Highlights of the Railways approved PIP39 are:

? Intel i7 Quad Core with up to 16GB ECC RAM

? Up to 6 Gigabit Ethernet ports (4x PoE+ capabilities)

? -40°C to +70/85°C environment temperature

? Long term availability (typical 10 years)

? Expandable for XMC, mPCIe, MXM, PCIe x16...

? Availability of 19" rack solutions (2U -4U) .

MPL Solutions are modular designed and therefore can be easily expanded and customized to meet various customer needs. The LAN ports come on M12 (D-coded or X-coded). The same applies to the input power. The input power ranges from 9-36VDC, 18-48VDC, or 60-163VDC. The devices can also be equipped with redundant power input. Nearly any additional functions can be integrated over the various expansion buses on the PIP39.

Combined with the other Railways certified Embedded Computer Solutions, MPL now offers from a low end Intel Atom up to i7 Quad Core CPUs. (all with the long-term availability program from MPL). To complete the Railway product portfolio, MPL also offers EN50155 certified firewalls (GUARD-F12) and switch solutions. (MAGBES & MAXBES). MPL can provide you with a complete solution for your train applications.

All MPL products are 100% designed and manufactured by MPL AG in Switzerland. This guarantees high quality, long-term availability and repair, and gives you security you can trust.

Further information regarding MPL's EN50155 product line can also be found on their website www.mpl.ch/railway





MPL AG is located in Switzerland and was founded in 1985. Since the beginning, MPL stands for robust designs, long-term availability, low power consumption, and fanless concepts. The products are designed from scratch to succeed in extended temperature and meeting the high demands of rugged environments.





Company information / Profile:

MPL AG is located in Switzerland and was founded in 1985. Since the beginning, MPL stands for robust designs, long-term availability, low power consumption, and fanless concepts. The products are designed from scratch to succeed in extended temperature and meeting the high demands of rugged environments.





PressRelease by

MPL AG

Date: 10/27/2016 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 503133

Character count: 2679

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MPL AG

Stadt: Dättwil





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease