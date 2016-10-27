Airwheel Smart portable electric folding bike: The Future Trend of Movable Traffic Field

Since a thing called self-balancing electric scooter appeared frequently in some movies and TV series, many people have been interested in it.

(firmenpresse) - In the current market, the demand for self-balancing electric scooters exceeds the supply. This highly explosive new industry will soon rise. As for the operating principals of intelligent electric scooters, they use accelerometer-controlled gyroscope systems inside. Thus, users can easily control self-balancing scooters by shifting their center of gravity. Talking about electric transport vehicle, what comes into your mind? It may be the electric assist bike . It is a cool, portable and user-friendly product. Today, lets get to know the electric scooter produced by Airwheel.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



As one of the world leading smart transportation device manufacturers, Airwheel is committed to bringing out the joy of technology, and to practicing our cooperate culture: Free Intelligent Life. Airwheel electric scooter is regarded as a useful and entertaining vehicle for short-distance trips. Airwheel intelligent electric scooters are aimed to capture the blank market between driving and walk. Airwheel hopes to design some portable products which help people to walk faster, rather than replacing driving and walk. In the last 30 years, the entire mobile and transport has not been a major reform, even though the pilotless automobile of Google is still in its early stages. So this shows that in the next 30 years, this area will be a major reform. It may a combination of the latest technology. And Airwheel hopes to seize this trend.



Surprising that users demand is much larger than Airwheels expectation. This industry of self-balancing scooters is booming in the market. Airwheel has shown its strong innovation capacity and great production ability by launching up-to-date products constantly. Soon after the introduction of its E series smart e bikes this summer, Airwheel now releases another brand-new transport device- R5 citizen folding electric bike allowing the rider to freely switch among three different riding modes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be





There is no doubt that Airwheel electric walkcar will roll out more innovative products in the near future and will set the future trend of movable traffic field.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 10:33

Language: English

News-ID 503134

Character count: 2681

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease