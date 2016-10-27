(firmenpresse) - Centurion Closes $540,878 Oversubscribed Private Placement
Vancouver, B.C., October 25, 2016. Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CTN: TSX-V) (Centurion, the Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed a third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement and issued 4,233,429 Units priced at $0.07 for proceeds of $296,340. The previously announced $300,000.00 financing was oversubscribed and the Company raised total proceeds of $540,878. Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at $0.12 during the first year or $0.15 during the second year, following the closing. The shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring in February 2017. Finders fees of $5,000 are to be paid pursuant to the closing.
Proceeds from this financing shall be used to advance the Ana Sofia agri-gypsum project and for general corporate purposes.
ABOUT CENTURION
Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the exploration and development of gold and agri-mineral projects.
