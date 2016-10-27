       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Centurion Closes $540,878 Oversubscribed Private Placement

ID: 503136
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Centurion Closes $540,878 Oversubscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, B.C., October 25, 2016. Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CTN: TSX-V) (Centurion, the Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed a third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement and issued 4,233,429 Units priced at $0.07 for proceeds of $296,340. The previously announced $300,000.00 financing was oversubscribed and the Company raised total proceeds of $540,878. Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at $0.12 during the first year or $0.15 during the second year, following the closing. The shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring in February 2017. Finders fees of $5,000 are to be paid pursuant to the closing.

Proceeds from this financing shall be used to advance the Ana Sofia agri-gypsum project and for general corporate purposes.

ABOUT CENTURION
Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the exploration and development of gold and agri-mineral projects.

On Behalf of the Board,

-David G. Tafel
-- President and CEO

For Further Information:
David Tafel
Director
604-683-1991

Suite 520 - 470 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1V5

Tel: (604) 484-2161
Fax: (604) 683-8544

www.centurionminerals.com
info(at)centurionminerals.com


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of
the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
--

-This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Centurion Minerals Ltd. (the Company). All forward looking statements concerning the Companys future plans and operations, including managements assessment of the Companys project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Companys control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.





Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

Requests:





published by: irw
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 08:52
Language: English
News-ID 503136
Character count: 2427
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Centurion Minerals Ltd.
Stadt: Wien


Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.132
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 321


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z