HAUD SS7 firewall protects 23m subscribers in Vietnam

Vinaphone to benefit from market leading security & monetisation solution

27 October 2016, Malta: Go-to partner in A2P monetisation and revenue assurance for mobile operators, HAUD, is now providing its market leading SMS and SS7 solution to Vinaphone, one of the largest mobile network operators (MNOs) in Vietnam.

Vinaphone, with its 23.3m subscriber base, will benefit from HAUDs A2P monetisation solution; enabling new revenues to be raised from international A2P traffic. HAUDs A2P monetisation solution will protect the operators revenues from leakage, while protecting the Vietnamese subscribers from fraudulent attacks over SMS, a fast-growing type of telecoms fraud.

Steven Sammut, COO of HAUD, said: The combination of HAUDs technical experience and local knowledge ensured an almost immediate generation of additional messaging revenue for Vinaphone.

Working with Vinaphone brings this market leading protection to 23m further subscribers, and continues HAUDs expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. With the GSMA predicting the region to grow by 600m subscribers by 2020, it is hugely important that MNOs take the necessary steps to ensure that they are protected. Subscribers must also be protected from SMS and SS7 attacks  with recent high profile examples of compromised Facebook and WhatsApp accounts demonstrating the importance of guarding against these vulnerabilities. Following other agreements in the region, this deal is a further vote of confidence in our monetisation and security expertise.

For further information on the services HAUD offers, visit www.HAUD.com.



