The Debut of Airwheel R5 Intelligent Electric Assist Bicycle

Airwheel electric scooter always represents intelligence and fashion, which is popular globally. Recently, Airwheel released its brand new series, named R serieselectric assist urban bike.

(firmenpresse) - In general, the fans of electric self-balancing scooters are young people. While, lots of middle-aged and the elderly are attracted by Airwheel electric scooters, which indicates that fashion has nothing to do with age. The intelligent and fashionable Airwheel electric self-balancing scooters attract lots of loyal riders from all age groups. The appearance of Airwheel R5 folding electric bike becomes a highlight in the market.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Generally speaking, consumers from pay more attention to high quality. Airwheel R5 adopts imported lithium battery as power source. Meanwhile, it is also equipped with high-end tire that is designed for various road conditions. Light and high performance aluminum alloy frame can bear 100KG load. Airwheel will insist on green and low-carbon concept as before. The imported Li-ion battery guarantees R5 electric moped bike has sufficient power supply. Protected by 8 circuit protections, it is more efficient and safer. Airwheel R5s battery can serve as a portable power source thanks to the USB port, which is compatible with the mainstream electronics.



Compared with Airwheel electric unicycle, many people prefer to elegant Airwheel R5. On the one hand, the two-wheeled design of Airwheel R5 electric assist bike lowers the learning threshold. More importantly, riders can alter riding styles of man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles freely. R5 is also suitable for the elderly people. On the other hand, the elegance of Airwheel R5 is better to satisfy the temperaments of the middle-aged and the elderly. Of course, many young people are fond of Airwheel R5 electric assist bike because of its innovation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be



Airwheel R5 citizen folding electric bike is designed to be foldable. Its main body, operating rod, handle bars and pedals can be folded to bid farewell troublesome. The adjustable saddle improves the riding comfort and reduces fatigue during long time riding. Meanwhile, Airwheel will continuously do its best to R&D new products with higher quality and more fashion elements. In the near future, the green travel concept of Airwheel will be accepted by worldwide people.





To learn more about Airwheel R5 electric aided-bicycle details, please visit its official homepage: www.airwheel.net



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:21

Language: English

News-ID 503141

Character count: 2904

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease