Wise Media Group announce new information portal fintech-news

Unveiled during FinTech Europe 2016 in London, the new window into the FinTech world is filled with news, research and much more

(firmenpresse) - Unveiled during FinTech Europe 2016 in London, the new window into the FinTech world is filled with news, research and much more



London, 27 October 2016, Wise Media Group Inc., today launches its tenth website and information portal fintech-news to better serve the information demands of the financial technology industry.



Wise Media Group is an established financial news service offering up-to-date financial sector news, industry events, research and analysis to its subscribers and readers across the globe. The new interface is modern, fresh and easy to navigate. Fintech clients upon registration, will also access added-value reports, research and information.



The team has worked tirelessly to amalgamate and disseminate relevant information to our clients and indeed the wider financial services industry for many years. We have seen a huge increase in both the speed and volume of news and information that is published, sometimes its overwhelming, to say the least. With our new website and information portal, fintech-news, we believe we are much better equipped to service our industry with relevant and timely information via an easy to navigate platform, comments Trevor Roberts, Founder and CEO, fintech-news



Feedback from the focus group members who have helped to review the new information portal has been very positive. Whilst traditional, hot off the press news will be streamed regularly, the information can also easily be navigated by relevant key topics including wealth technology, trading platforms; innovation and startups; retail tech; blockchain and bitcoin; legal, regulation, tax and compliance; cybersecurity and executive moves.



fintech-news is easily viewed across all platforms from desktop to tablets and mobile phones. Investment is ongoing to ensure that this new platform continues to meet the demands of users and exceed their expectations in terms of usability and timeliness of information.





For further information, please contact Wise Media Group on Tel: +44 (0) 7805 596 479 or Email: troberts(at)fintech-news.net.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Wise-Media-Group-announce-new-information-portal-fintech-news



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:34

Language: English

News-ID 503144

Character count: 2291

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 27/10/2016



Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease