The Barcode Warehouse goes live on ServiceNow asset lifecycle management solution

(firmenpresse) -  mobile device managed service provider replaces legacy systems with unique ServiceNow deployment



Berkshire, ENGLAND, 27th October, 2016: TeamUltra (www.teamultra.net) today announced that The Barcode Warehouse (TBW), the UK's leading mobile device managed service and barcode solution provider has gone live on an innovative application of ServiceNow for service and asset lifecycle management. The solution, powered by ServiceNow and built by TeamUltra, allows TBW to increase operational efficiency, improve service delivery to customers, and together with mobile device management tools enhances visibility over mobile assets enabling their customers to lower the cost of operating a mobile device and workflow strategy.



TBW provides managed services, enterprise mobile device technologies, barcode printer systems, labels and RFID tags. In a competitive market, service standards, a reliable delivery record and responsiveness to customer demands are vital. TBW is using ServiceNow to replace a number of legacy systems that were previously used to manage the inbound and outbound flow of assets and log service calls.



ServiceNow allows operations to scan in product barcodes and validate them instantly, create and print barcodes directly from within ServiceNow for virtually any product. The solution also supports the specific requirements of one of TBWs major parcel courier customers as well as allowing the company to log and manage its service calls efficiently.



Martyn Broadhead, Executive Director at The Barcode Warehouse Limited, said, We continuously invest in our operational capabilities and the ServiceNow project with TeamUltra delivered an enterprise grade service management and an innovative asset lifecycle management system. TeamUltra were instrumental in working with us to build an intelligent asset management infrastructure using ServiceNow in several unique ways to meet our requirements. The project helped us achieve our three key goals of improving operational efficiency and lowering costs, providing an even higher level of customer service and finally, providing us with the base upon which to build a significant competitive advantage in the provision of data analytics.





Mike Beale, Managing Director of TeamUltra said, ServiceNow is rightly recognised as a powerful ITSM system but increasingly our customers want to leverage the platform in other areas of the business or for other purposes such as Customer Service Management. The project at TBW was genuinely challenging but the outcome is a fundamentally new application of ServiceNow for physical asset lifecycle management.



Martyn Broadhead concluded, We have pushed the boundaries of ServiceNow and we couldnt have achieved this without the expert technical assistance of TeamUltra. The engagement has definitely proved successful and we are well positioned to launch several new product offerings secure in the knowledge that our technical infrastructure will support whatever operational requirements we throw at it.





TeamUltra is the UKs leading ServiceNow Partner and a specialist in Service Delivery Automation. Our partnerships with leading product suppliers, such as Bomgar and Mobile Reach allow us to extend the reach of ServiceNow and provide integrated solutions that accelerate the resolution of incidents, reduce your costs and improve customer experience. See www.teamultra.net for more information.

Date: 10/27/2016

