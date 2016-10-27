How to Ride Airwheel Mini Electric Scooter Smoothly Through the Deceleration Zone

As is known to all, the deceleration zone is used to ease the speed in order to insure the safety, especially for the use of cars, bicycles, electric cars and other transports.

(firmenpresse) - Deceleration zone can be seen everywhere in our daily life, especially common in some residential areas or streets. However, when the electric scooter encounters with the deceleration zone, many the scooter lovers will feel a little worried. On the one hand, there may be no psychological preparation, and on the other hand, because of the lack of training and learning of the statistical system, the users dont have the confidence. How to ride Airwheel self-balancing scooter to pass through the deceleration zone safely and smoothly?



Riders must pay attention to the surrounding environment in the riding process. If he sees that the deceleration zone is just in the front, he can brake some distance before. Slowing down is why the deceleration zone established for, but one shouldnt ride too slow, otherwise it will not help him to pass through. If you encounter some of the high deceleration belt, we should take advantage of the oblique angle to buffer, and then achieve the purpose of a safe pass. The purpose of this approach is to ease the jolt, as well as avoid the possibility of jumping through the deceleration zone. However, the premise is that one must be able to skillfully grasp the basic riding technique of Airwheel mini electric scooter.



Of course, you should not be panic, as Airwheel intelligent electric scooter has speed protection, low battery protection and tilting protection. When the riding speed is faster than 18km/h, the speed protection will start to work and the running system will stop automatically so as to avoid getting hurt. If the battery quantity is less than 15%, the system will send an alarm to riders. When climbing and the tilting angle is more than 45 degrees, the motor will stop working. Until now, do you worry about the riding safety of Airwheel? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a





Please remember to be careful and concentrating in riding Airwheel electric scooter to ensure our own safety.



