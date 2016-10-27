Airwheel R5 Smart Electric Assist Urban Bike Is Proud Of Its Various Riding Styles

Airwheel R5 folding electric bike was released in Oct 2016, allowing the rider to freely switch among three different riding modes, man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike, the latest achievement gained by Airwheel R&D team, has brought about a revolutionary change to the traditional bicycle riding, as it allows the rider to freely switch among three different riding modes, man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles. And of course, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike is proud of its various riding styles.



Three riding modes bring three different riding experience and achieve different purposes. In man-powered mode, also named bodybuilding mode, riders can get the same riding experience as the traditional bike riding, which is a good way to burn calories and keep healthy. Adopting the power-assisted mode, riders have different gears to select from, so that riders can drive in an easier and more efficient way, enhancing their riding pleasure greatly. Choosing the electricity-assisted mode, riders can drive R5 electric assist bike kit to enjoy a labor-saving and fast ride.



By the way, choosing first-rate materials, Airwheel R5 ensures a comfortable riding experience. It is Airwheels careful selection on materials that makes this brand the benchmark of the industry. Airwheel R5 citizen folding electric bike adopts the top-quality tires and lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, its battery is protected by 8 circuit protections, more efficient and safer. Its battery can serve as a portable power source with the USB port that is compatible with the mainstream phones and tablets.



Airwheel R5 portable electric bike adopts adjustable saddle suits to various needs and enhances comfort. And its 16-inch tyres with unique tread pattern provide a good grip on various road conditions and guarantee a smooth and comfortable ride. Its 235W powerful hub motor, integrating the electrical power drive system, transmission device and the electrical braking device to the wheels, offers more powerful and stable force. And R5 electric moped bicycle can run at a speed of 20km/h, giving riders an exciting riding experience on the premise of ensuring safety. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be





Airwheel R5 citizen e-bike combines the features of kinds of bikes to provide a colorful and interesting riding experience to riders, letting them ride with different styles.



