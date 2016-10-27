eg secures first landmark contract in Asia Pacific

eg solutions plc (AIM: EGS), the back-office workforce optimisation company, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first direct contract in the Asia Pacific region with a leading financial services group, headquartered in Singapore. This contract is worth approximately £500,000 with circa 50% of the contract value expected to be recognised in the current financial year.

(firmenpresse) - eg solutions plc (AIM: EGS), the back-office workforce optimisation company, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first direct contract in the Asia Pacific region with a leading financial services group, headquartered in Singapore. This contract is worth approximately £500,000 with circa 50% of the contract value expected to be recognised in the current financial year.



The contract will see the deployment of the eg operational intelligence® software suite within the clients Consumer Banking division. It follows a successful proof of concept project, conducted earlier this year, when integration with the clients existing workflow systems was completed. There is imminent potential for this contract to be expanded further.



Elizabeth Gooch, CEO of eg solutions, commented: I am pleased to be able to announce this landmark deal which demonstrates the world class capabilities of the eg operational intelligence® software suite. As we reported in our Interim statement, we have a promising pipeline of new business opportunities across five channels including international expansion, and the Board looks forward to providing further updates in due course.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/eg-secures-first-landmark-contract-in-Asia-Pacific



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:59

Language: English

News-ID 503148

Character count: 1584

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 27/10/2016



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease