eg secures first landmark contract in Asia Pacific

eg solutions plc (AIM: EGS), the back-office workforce optimisation company, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first direct contract in the Asia Pacific region with a leading financial services group, headquartered in Singapore. This contract is worth approximately £500,000 with circa 50% of the contract value expected to be recognised in the current financial year.

(firmenpresse) - eg solutions plc (AIM: EGS), the back-office workforce optimisation company, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first direct contract in the Asia Pacific region with a leading financial services group, headquartered in Singapore. This contract is worth approximately £500,000 with circa 50% of the contract value expected to be recognised in the current financial year.



The contract will see the deployment of the eg operational intelligence® software suite within the client’s Consumer Banking division. It follows a successful proof of concept project, conducted earlier this year, when integration with the client’s existing workflow systems was completed. There is imminent potential for this contract to be expanded further.



Elizabeth Gooch, CEO of eg solutions, commented: “I am pleased to be able to announce this landmark deal which demonstrates the world class capabilities of the eg operational intelligence® software suite. As we reported in our Interim statement, we have a promising pipeline of new business opportunities across five channels including international expansion, and the Board looks forward to providing further updates in due course.”





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/eg-secures-first-landmark-contract-in-Asia-Pacific



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:59

Language: English

News-ID 503148

Character count: 1584

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 27/10/2016



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease