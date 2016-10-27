       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Computer & Software


eg secures first landmark contract in Asia Pacific

eg solutions plc (AIM: EGS), the back-office workforce optimisation company, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first direct contract in the Asia Pacific region with a leading financial services group, headquartered in Singapore. This contract is worth approximately £500,000 with circa 50% of the contract value expected to be recognised in the current financial year.

ID: 503148
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - eg solutions plc (AIM: EGS), the back-office workforce optimisation company, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first direct contract in the Asia Pacific region with a leading financial services group, headquartered in Singapore. This contract is worth approximately £500,000 with circa 50% of the contract value expected to be recognised in the current financial year.

The contract will see the deployment of the eg operational intelligence® software suite within the clients Consumer Banking division. It follows a successful proof of concept project, conducted earlier this year, when integration with the clients existing workflow systems was completed. There is imminent potential for this contract to be expanded further.

Elizabeth Gooch, CEO of eg solutions, commented: I am pleased to be able to announce this landmark deal which demonstrates the world class capabilities of the eg operational intelligence® software suite. As we reported in our Interim statement, we have a promising pipeline of new business opportunities across five channels including international expansion, and the Board looks forward to providing further updates in due course.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/eg-secures-first-landmark-contract-in-Asia-Pacific



Keywords (optional):

eg-solutions, asia-pacific, workforce, optimisation, financial-services, finance, software, operational-intelligence,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:59
Language: English
News-ID 503148
Character count: 1584
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 27/10/2016

Number of hits: 68

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Computer & Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.133
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 328


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z