eg secures first landmark contract in Asia Pacific

eg solutions plc (AIM: EGS), the back-office workforce optimisation company, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first direct contract in the Asia Pacific region with a leading financial services group, headquartered in Singapore. This contract is worth approximately £500,000 with circa 50% of the contract value expected to be recognised in the current financial year.
The contract will see the deployment of the eg operational intelligence® software suite within the clients Consumer Banking division. It follows a successful proof of concept project, conducted earlier this year, when integration with the clients existing workflow systems was completed. There is imminent potential for this contract to be expanded further.
Elizabeth Gooch, CEO of eg solutions, commented: I am pleased to be able to announce this landmark deal which demonstrates the world class capabilities of the eg operational intelligence® software suite. As we reported in our Interim statement, we have a promising pipeline of new business opportunities across five channels including international expansion, and the Board looks forward to providing further updates in due course.
