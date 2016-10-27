The Innovative Airwheel R5 Electric Moped Bicycle Is worth Peoples Attention

Airwheel R5 is the latest product launched by Airwheel in Oct. The innovative Airwheel R5 electric moped bicycle is worth peoples attention.

(firmenpresse) - As a worldwide famous manufacturer of smart transport devices, Airwheel electric scooter is devoted to manufacturing kinds of smart vehicles to meet the markets demands. Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike is the latest product launched by Airwheel to let you go faster and further.



From the aspect of components, Airwheel is always selecting superior materials, so does Airwheel R5. Light and high performance aluminum alloy frame of Airwheel R5 can bear 100KG load. Featured by light weight and quick foldability, R5 citizen electric assist bike can be easily folded by three steps to achieving a volume of 0.2m3. Plus its item weight being 18.5kg, it can be easily stored in car trunk, bus and metro, letting you transfer to other forms of transport at will.



The battery set used by R5 folding electric bike is branded Li-ion battery cell. Having an ultra-large capacity of 214.6Wh, the battery provides sufficient and stable power supply. More importantly, the external modular battery design enables riders to change the battery, to upgrade range and to maintain the battery easily. Combined with the USB interface, the battery transforms into a portable power source, which is compatible with many smart devices.



Airwheel R5 electric moped bike installs 235W powerful hub motor, integrating the electrical power drive system, transmission device and the electrical braking system to the wheels, in order to offer more powerful and stable force. 16-inch tire with unique tread pattern that helps drain water, dissipate heat and enhance grip performance ensures a comfortable riding experience.



More importantly, Airwheel R5 offers three riding modes. R5 citizen e-bike makes full use of the traits of different riding styles, enabling you to go faster and further. For instance, the bodybuilding mode is the same as the usual bicycle riding, requiring no electricity power and driven solely by physical power; the power-assisted mode lets you ride in an easier, more efficient and more energy-saving way through the close combination of electric power and physical power; the electricity-assisted mode offers the same riding experience as an e bike. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be





Absolutely, the innovative Airwheel R5 portable electric bike is worth peoples attention.



