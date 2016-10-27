Management changes in Nordic Mines

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PRESS RELEASE, 27 October 2016



Nordic Mines AB (publ) has appointed Ludmilla Lundberg as Senior Advisor,

Compliance & Reporting. Ludmilla comes with 20 years of experience in compliance

and reporting with positions as financial controller and chief economist in

large listed companies, including Skanska, SEB, and ABB, as well as in

Vattenfall.



Ludmilla was also the acting CFO of a listed mining company, Copperstone

Resources AB.



Ludmilla's vast experience will greatly strengthen Nordic Mines. The company

have recently appointed a new CFO and a new Head of Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations.



With these new additions to the management, the board judges that Nordic Mines

has been further strengthened. The potential now exists to implement Nordic

Mines strategies for the future.



Eva Kaiser, previous Senior Advisor in the board, has resigned from her position

in Nordic Mines.





For additional information, please contact:



D. Saradhi Rajan, CEO: +44 743 271 1564



For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit; www.nordicmines.com.



This information is Nordic Mines AB (publ) obliged to make public pursuant to

the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Market Act and Financial

Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through

the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:30 a.m. CEST on 27 October

2016.



Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in

Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in

the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting

regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share

has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further



information, see www.nordicmines.com.



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/138647/R/2052104/767975.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Nordic Mines AB via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nordicmines.se



PressRelease by

Nordic Mines AB

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:30

Language: English

News-ID 503158

Character count: 2584

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nordic Mines AB

Stadt: Stockholm





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease