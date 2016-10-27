Management changes in Nordic Mines

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE, 27 October 2016
Nordic Mines AB (publ) has appointed Ludmilla Lundberg as Senior Advisor,
Compliance & Reporting. Ludmilla comes with 20 years of experience in compliance
and reporting with positions as financial controller and chief economist in
large listed companies, including Skanska, SEB, and ABB, as well as in
Vattenfall.
Ludmilla was also the acting CFO of a listed mining company, Copperstone
Resources AB.
Ludmilla's vast experience will greatly strengthen Nordic Mines. The company
have recently appointed a new CFO and a new Head of Corporate Communications and
Investor Relations.
With these new additions to the management, the board judges that Nordic Mines
has been further strengthened. The potential now exists to implement Nordic
Mines strategies for the future.
Eva Kaiser, previous Senior Advisor in the board, has resigned from her position
in Nordic Mines.
For additional information, please contact:
D. Saradhi Rajan, CEO: +44 743 271 1564
For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit; www.nordicmines.com.
This information is Nordic Mines AB (publ) obliged to make public pursuant to
the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Market Act and Financial
Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through
the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:30 a.m. CEST on 27 October
2016.
Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in
Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in
the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting
regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share
has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further
information, see www.nordicmines.com.
