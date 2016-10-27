       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Versatile, efficient and cost effective

Unitronic signs distributor contract with Indian process module and single board computer producer iWave

(PresseBox) - 10.2016 - The powerful processor modules and single board computers (SBC) provided by the Indian producer iWave Systems ? which as of now do complete the product range offered by the sensor and wireless specialist Unitronic Electronics in Düsseldorf ?  will be available at  various configuration levels.  .  
The product portfolio first presented at the electronica 2016 in hall A4, booth 373 consists of modules and boards based on the popular form factors Qseven and SODIMM as well as further proprietary form factors. As processor platforms serve various ARM-based  SoC series such as  NXPs i.MX.6, Renesas Electronics RZ /G1E and/or RZ/G1M or Alteras Cyclone V. Depending on their requirements users can choose between a variety of embedded operating systems such as OS/RTOS, Linux, WinCE, Android BSP, QNX, VxWorks or ITRON as well as corresponding hardware drivers. The high degree of flexibility allows developers to respond best upon the specific requirements of each application. 
For a quick and easy start of a development project comprehensively equipped starter kits are available from Unitronic Electronics featuring a display and a variety of external interfaces. In addition to its standard processor modules and SBC?s, iWave Systems offers the service of customizing solutions for industrial, medical and automotive applications upon request.   
Detailed information on the iWave product portfolio can be obtained at info(at)unitronic.de 

Unitronic GmbH, founded in 1969, is a member since 2002 of the Swedish holding Lagercrantz Group AB. The company has set itself a goal to support customers in German speaking regions with competent design-in and after sales support and actively help customers in the selection and implementation of the latest technologies available. Unitronic has franchise agreements with more than 30 leading manufacturers in the sectors of semiconductors, sensors, displays and modules for telematics, telemetry, navigation and connectivity. This broad range of products guarantees the best selection of suitable products for the respective customer's application. 23 employees in four sales offices throughout Germany provide customer proximity. Additional information can be found at: www.unitronic.de





