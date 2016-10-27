Noram Initates Additional Sampling Program on its Hector Lode Lithium Claims in San Bernardino County, California



Vancouver, British Columbia - October 27, 2016 - Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-Venture:NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCBB:NRVTF) (Noram or the Company) is pleased to report it has engaged Bradley C. Peek, MSc and Certified Professional Geologist to take additional surface samples on its 100% owned Hector Lode Lithium Project, which is located adjacent to an existing bentonite/hectorite mine in San Bernardino County, CA



Bradley Peek, Norams independent geological consultant, had the following to say about the Project:



Lessons learned from our first geological and sampling phase provided a clear direction for this new sampling phase. We expect the assays will lead to lithium values comparable to the 1% Li2O reported in the literature (Ames, L. L., Sand, L. B., Jr., and Goldich, S. S., 1958, A Contribution on the Hector, California Bentonite Deposit: Econ. Geol., Vol. 53, pp. 22 - 37 and Foshag, W. F. and Woodford, A. O., 1936, Benonitic Magnesian Clay-Mineral from California: Amer. Mineralogist, Vol. 21, pp. 238 - 244). Based on the results of the sample analyses, a more extensive sampling and geological mapping program was recommended to understand and expand on the initial results, and define which areas contain the highest lithium values. Twenty-one new samples have now been collected and are being sent to ALS Labs in Reno, NV for analysis. During the initial sampling an area of previous excavation was found (see Figure 1 - http://www.noramventures.com/Hector-Lode/Hector-102716_Fiqure-1.jpg ). During this second sampling phase other areas with past excavations were also discovered and sampled. These areas contained geology very similar to that described in the two references cited above. Once the geological mapping and sampling phases have been completed, shallow core drilling (60-80 feet or 18 - 24 meters) has been recommended to provide a more in-depth understanding of the geology, lithium grades and thicknesses. Core drilling will be recommended based upon the results of the surface sample analyses and geological mapping.





The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc and Certified Professional Geologist, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Norams Hector Lode Claim Group Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.



In further news, Norams President and CEO, Mark Ireton, is currently in Argentina exploring several opportunities which could provide diversity in the Companys lithium focused near term production strategy.



About Noram Ventures Inc.:



Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:NRM Frankfurt:N7R OTCBB:NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of lithium and graphite deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Companys primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects that include lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and the Hector Lode in San Bernardino County, California; and the Jumbo graphite property in southeastern British Columbia. Norams long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium-graphite dominant industrial minerals company to produce and sell lithium and graphite into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.



Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.









