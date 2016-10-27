RMG(R) Announces Industry-leading 1.2mm Pixel Pitch LED Screens

RMG becomes a leader in providing innovative LED screens

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- RMG (NASDAQ: RMGN) -- Building upon the recently released series of new cutting edge LED panel technology solutions, announces today an addition to the product line with the release and immediate availability of the new LED display. This new product is believed to be one of the world's narrowest front serviceable P1.2mm pixel displays available anywhere.

The new 1.2mm pixel pitch complements the RMG MAX LED display line, which includes a wide selection of available panel types and pixel pitches.

The MAX LED products deliver pristine visuals on interlocking, ultra-lightweight, die-cast aluminum panels designed to maximize impact and visibility providing a complete system solution for large indoor or outdoor applications. The product's angling system can be installed in a curve or full circle with a horizontal or vertical orientation for unique eye-catching configurations featuring ultra-high brightness suitable for even the harshest of natural light. MAX also offers embedded audio, energy efficiency with low heat emissions, and front and rear serviceable panels.

RMG MAX's solution for the Indoor Market consists of P1.2mm, P1.5mm, P1.9mm, P2.5mm, P2.9mm and P3.5mm pixel pitch displays. Each of the Indoor Market products are ultra-light in weight. The displays come in standard sizes or can be customized for unique customer requirements. Each display is designed to deliver high contrast and high refresh even at low temperatures. Further, there has been a great emphasis in delivering high energy efficiency and ease of installation for each display.

RMG MAX's initial product for the Outdoor Market consists of P4mm, P6mm, P8mm, P10mm and P12mm pixel pitch displays. These displays have been designed to address a wide range of outdoor applications in areas including Retail, Sports Stadiums, Transportation, Corporate, and Media Owners sectors. These displays feature high precision aluminum frames, display monitoring software, no exposed cables, and redundant power supply. Finally, the Outdoor Market products are built to withstand the harshest of weather conditions.

"The MAX LED solutions are a great addition to our product line, providing even more options for our customers. The 1.2mm pixel pitch paired with leading-edge software and a long life span puts MAX in an industry-leading position," says RMG President and CEO Bob Michelson. "RMG will continue providing the strong visual impact and engagement that we are known for on a larger scale in both indoor and outdoor environments, building on the product dependability that our customers rely on."

The new 1.2mm pixel LEDs integrate with RMG's current software and creative content. Displays come fully equipped with a centralized management platform to easily operate multiple screens from any location. With RMG MAX, messaging rises above the noise of daily distractions to deliver high impact and engage audiences. The large-scale messaging and information transcends digital signage communications for customers to not only be seen but to be brilliant, be remembered -- and take it to the MAX.

For more information on RMG MAX and intelligent digital signage solutions, visit .

RMG (NASDAQ: RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency, and engagement through intelligent digital signage messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications, and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit .

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "develop," "position," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, such as our ability to sell LED screens and generate product revenue therefrom, develop new content, new technology or solutions, new positioning, our ability to win new customers and our ability to appeal to new market segments. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company's recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statement.

Seth Menacker



TallGrass Public Relations

(201) 638-7561





More information:

http://www.rmgnetworks.com



PressRelease by

RMG Networks Holding Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 503182

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RMG Networks Holding Corporation

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease