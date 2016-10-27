       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Parts and Accessories


A Five Year Business Plan Was Completed for Coates Power Ltd. China and Delivered to Government Officials and the Sixth Largest Chinese Manufacturing Company -- Coates International, Ltd. Has a $100,000,000 USD License Signed and a Good Faith Deposit Rece

ID: 503183
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- (OTC PINK: COTE) is pleased to announce that a five year business plan was completed and delivered to the Chinese local government and the sixth largest manufacturer in China. This group and government officials visited the Coates International, Ltd. headquarters in New Jersey USA some months ago. Proposals are to be presented to the Coates organization for the ramp-up of production of the Coates CSRV products in China.

Mr. Nick Kontonicolas is working with Mr. Cotes on the financing for the ramp-up of production by Coates International, Ltd. in the USA.

A number of CSRV parts and components have been manufactured in Pennsylvania, USA. Some have already been delivered to the Company.

Company President and CEO, Mr. George J. Coates, comments: "Our CSRV products are ready for mass production. Management is planning the expansion of the assembly plant with a new building on the land that the Company owns attached to its headquarters. The land is being surveyed for the construction of this new assembly plant. More details will be coming out soon.

"The Company cannot divulge the names of the companies that it is dealing with until all contracts and agreements are fully executed."

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC may be viewed and printed on the website maintained by the SEC at .

Coates International, Ltd.
Phone: 732-449-7717
Fax: 732-449-0764



Keywords (optional):

coates-international, ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:00
Language: English
News-ID 503183
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Coates International, Ltd.
Stadt: WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ


Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Parts and Accessories




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.133
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 326


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z