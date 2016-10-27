REMINDER - MOVE Guides Webinar to Highlight Benefits of Instant Cost Estimates for Employee Assignments and Relocations

MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides will host two complimentary webinars titled, "How Can Instant Cost Estimates Benefit Your Program?"

Thursday, October 27, 2016 in EMEA at 10 a.m. BST and in the U.S. at 1:00 p.m. EDT (12:00 p.m. CDT/11:00 a.m. MDT/10:00 a.m. PDT)

Registration details for the EMEA-based webinar are available at:

And for the U.S.-based webinar at:

Global mobility has become the norm for many businesses today. Finding and deploying talent on a global scale is critical to the success of any modern organization, helping to expand their global footprint and capitalize on new sources of talent and customers. Yet, as companies strive to manage their talent mobility programs effectively, they often face the challenge of estimating and tracking the many costs involved with deploying talent around the world.

During the "How Can Instant Cost Estimates Benefit Your Program?" webinar, Jeff Lee (USA) and Christine Weddell (EMEA), Solutions Consultants at , will explain how the company's Talent Mobility Cloud platform solves this challenge for relocations and assignments with its instant cost estimates. They will demonstrate its powerful cost estimate engine and enhanced user interface, providing businesses with instant visibility into all aspects of their talent mobility program.

Companies can now accurately project end-to-end costs with the Talent Mobility Cloud, including living adjustments, travel, taxation, FX exposure and vendor services, such as shipping and real estate -- giving them full transparency into not just the costs associated with a move, but a detailed breakdown of exactly what they're paying for.

Talent mobility professionals, HR practitioners and finance leaders interested in learning how they can improve visibility into the costs of employee relocations and expatriate assignments are encouraged to attend this session. Additional information can be accessed at for the U.S. webinar, and at for the EMEA webinar.

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: and follow MOVE Guides on , and .





