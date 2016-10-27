Cincinnati Area Dentist Offers Affordable Alternative to Dental Insurance

The Beiting Affordable Dental Plan offered by Dr. Katherine Beiting provides comprehensive preventative care coverage and more, all without the hassle of deductibles, insurance claims, and maximum annual benefits

(firmenpresse) - CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- The potential out-of-pocket expense of dental treatment has long been one of the top reasons individuals without insurance coverage fail to receive the oral care they need and/or desire. Recognizing this issue, Katherine Beiting, DMD offers a viable solution known as the Beiting Affordable Dental Plan -- an alternative to dental insurance that allows patients (and their immediate family members) to receive full preventative care and more at a low annual cost.

The provides coverage starting as low as $249 per year. Due in-full at the time of enrollment, membership fees grant the following services and benefits for patients and their families:

Two dental exams and cleanings

Annual x-rays

One emergency examination

One emergency x-ray screening

50% discount on initial periodontal (gum) treatments

20% discount on all other general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry treatments

No deductibles, insurance claims, or yearly benefit limits

All plans run from January to December, and renewals are processed at the beginning of each year. While many individuals and their families enjoy annual coverage for as low as $249, membership fees may be higher for those who require additional cleaning due to the presence of periodontal disease. Additionally, the use of financial aid services -- such as CareCredit® -- decreases all plan discounts by 10%, and some more extensive procedures may require referrals to specialists who do not participate in the Beiting Affordable Dental Plan. Despite these stipulations, the vast majority of patients find that yearly dental expenses are significantly less than they would be if all exams and treatments were paid for in cash.

Above all, the greatest advantage of the Beiting Affordable Dental Plan is being able to see a highly credentialed and experienced dentist at a reduced rate. Dr. Beiting believes that no individual should have to put their oral health in the hands of someone who is inexperienced and/or unqualified simply because of cost, and she feels the plan is an excellent way for uninsured patients to receive the top quality care they deserve at a price they can afford.

earned her dental degree and graduated "With Distinction" from the University of Kentucky. At Beiting Family Dentistry -- located in Crestview Hills, KY -- she offers a wide span of dental care services, including routine exams and cleanings, crowns and bridges, , teeth whitening, and more. Committed to continually honing her craft, she participates in advanced training opportunities each year, and she maintains active membership in the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and various other esteemed organizations.

2617 Legends Way Suite 200



Crestview Hills, KY 41017

(859) 341-2234



(858) 200-0044





