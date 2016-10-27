Refocusing Sales Operations: Optymyze Joins Sales Management Association for Upcoming Webinar

Mihai Popoaca, managing director at , a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

Will join Bob Kelly, chairman of , to present "Research Update: Refocusing Sales Operations," a webinar for members of the SMA.

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT/12:00 p.m. MDT/11:00 a.m. PDT)

For information and registration details, please visit:

Sales operations serves a critical role in sales organizations, and is often responsible for launching new offerings, engineering large scale change initiatives and revising incentive plans. At the same time, these teams need to respond to the day-to-day operations requirements including reporting, territory alignment and compensation administration. This represents a mix of strategic and tactical responsibilities that many sales operations departments find challenging to balance.

During this Sales Management Association webinar, Mihai Popoaca, managing director at , will join Bob Kelly, chairman of SMA, to discuss the latest sales operations research exploring emerging practices and strategies. With the challenge of finding balance in mind, Popoaca and Kelly will explain different ways the sales operations function can drive efficiency in core responsibilities including reporting. In addition, Popoaca and Kelly will consider the benefits of measuring strategic issues in order to better understand how time and energy are spent and how improving the planning process will help optimize the overall effectiveness of sales operations. Webinar attendees will take away actionable insights to help structure sales operations for maximum agility.

Sales leaders and business executives interested in learning how to advance the efficacy of the sales operations function at their organizations are encouraged to attend this webinar.

Optymyze helps companies improve sales force and sales operations performance with its award-winning enterprise technology platform and business process management services. Optymyze helps companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; drive greater sales results, faster; and gain visibility into sales performance. With Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service, clients turn sales operations into a strategic business advantage through agility, innovation, and continuous improvement.

