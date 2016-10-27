Shaker Brings Solutions for Improved Candidate Experience to Upcoming Conferences

(firmenpresse) - CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 --

Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for

Will showcase its Virtual Job Tryout® technology at the co-located and .

The conferences will be held Monday, November 14 through Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

Expo hours will take place Tuesday, November 15 and Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

Hilton Austin

500 East 4th Street

Austin, Texas

Shaker will exhibit in Booth No. 218.

Recruiters and talent acquisition professionals increasingly rely on technology to identify top talent and make well-informed hiring decisions. Companies across all industries are looking for new ways to enable recruiters with insights from talent analytics that optimize how they evaluate candidate job fit. The call for a positive candidate experience also demands that companies offer a recruiting process that engages and educates candidates. This poses a new challenge: finding a solution that can improve the recruiting process to gain key insights into the strengths of each applicant while ensuring an exemplary candidate experience.

During the expo for the Recruiting Trends and Talent Acquisition Tech conferences, representatives from will demonstrate its Virtual Job Tryout technology designed to save recruiters time, decrease turnover and improve quality of hire while enhancing the candidate experience. Shaker's recruiting technology uses simulation design that allows job candidates to test-drive a job similar to the one for which they are applying, giving candidates a realistic preview of the role, the company and its culture. This technology gathers objective and standardized data about candidates' capabilities through a multimethod evaluation experience. The end result is improved quality of hire from an advanced approach to the talent acquisition process. Employers are better equipped to identify individuals who are apt to be successful at their jobs and engaged with the company for the long term.

HR leaders, hiring managers, recruiters and talent acquisition professionals interested in learning more about the Virtual Job Tryout and computer-enabled recruiting are encouraged to visit Shaker in Booth No. 218 during expo hours. For more information about the co-located conferences, visit: .

In addition to exhibiting at the co-located conferences, Shaker will attend the 2016 Candidate Experience Awards Gala being held at 7:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. A Global Platinum sponsor of the annual Candidate Experience Awards program, Shaker will help honor the top 50 North American employers providing the best job seeker experiences.

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology enables recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at .





More information:

http://www.shakercg.com



PressRelease by

Shaker

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 503191

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shaker

Stadt: CLEVELAND, OH





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease