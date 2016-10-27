HireVue to Support Talent Board's Candidate Experience Awards for Sixth Consecutive Year

Original Sponsor Returns as Global Underwriter to Help Raise Awareness of the Importance of a Positive Candidate Experience

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- , a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and data benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that , a provider of team acceleration software designed to help companies build and coach the world's best teams, will support the as a Global Underwriter and provide the digital technology platform used to analyze and evaluate the companies participating in this year's program.

"Providing job seekers with an enhanced candidate experience -- from first interaction through onboarding -- is essential for companies to attract, engage and retain the best talent," said Elaine Orler, co-founder and chairman of Talent Board and CEO of Talent Function. "HireVue clearly understands this mission, as demonstrated by their ongoing support of the Candidate Experience Awards. A sponsor since the beginning, the HireVue team has been integral to the success, growth and global expansion of the program. We are grateful to collaborate once again to recognize the best practices that lead to candidate experience excellence around the world."

Now in its sixth year, the CandE Awards programs honor the companies that provide an exemplary candidate experience, as measured by an evaluation of their recruiting practices and through surveys by their own job applicants. Although the CandE Awards program is a competition, it enables any company to benchmark their candidate experience against their peers and learn what they can do to improve. As more companies worldwide recognize the importance of the candidate experience to their overall talent strategies, the CandE Awards have grown considerably, expanding beyond the original North American program to include awards programs in the APAC and EMEA regions.

"HireVue is on a mission to elevate the candidate experience by working with companies to evolve the entrenched yet broken ways of attracting and hiring talent today," said Mark Newman, founder and chief customer officer, HireVue. "We are proud to support the Candidate Experience Awards in its mission to recognize these companies committed to treating candidates well and putting our digital video platform to work for Talent Board to make the 2016 CandE Awards programs the most successful to date."

The 2016 CandE Awards programs are shaping up to be the biggest yet, with its highest number of participating companies and the collection of a record number of candidate surveys. The deadline for participating in the North American program is now closed; companies in APAC and EMEA had until October 15, 2016 to complete the employer and candidate survey rounds. Awards judges are using the HireVue platform to conduct and evaluate employee surveys, helping them to better understand each participating company's candidate experience processes.

The winners of the North American program will be announced at an taking place on November 15, 2016 during the at the Hilton Austin.

Additional information about the 2016 Candidate Experience Awards can be accessed at .

HireVue's team acceleration software combines digital video with deep learning analytics to help companies build and coach the world's best teams. Team Acceleration software is a modern, digital and mobile answer to antiquated recruiting and training software that has placed barriers and bias in the way of finding, selecting and coaching a company's most important asset -- its people. HireVue works with more than 600 of the world's most successful companies, including 40 percent of Fortune's Most Admired. Clients including American Express, GE, Nike, Chipotle, Nordstrom, Red Bull, Under Armour and Hilton Worldwide -- as well as hundreds of successful small and mid-sized businesses in over 100 countries -- are leading their industries with 50 percent faster growth, 29 percent less turnover and 13 percent more top performers.

HireVue was named among the top 10 "America's Most Promising Companies" by Forbes, "Best Place to Work for Millennials" by Fortune, was recognized as five-time winner of "Top HR Product of the Year" by HR Executive Magazine, and recently named the number four fastest-growing mobile app by SkyHigh Networks. For more information, visit .

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at .

PressRelease by

Talent Board

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 503192

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Talent Board

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease