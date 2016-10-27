Ottawa Plastic Surgeons Perform Innovative Breast Augmentation Technique

The Ottawa Clinic offers breast augmentation using the advanced Keller Funnel technique to place silicone implants for the right candidates

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Breast augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries year after year. The plastic surgeons at The Ottawa Clinic credit this in part to the procedure's ability to create such beautiful transformations. They also highlight that with the latest advancements in , they are able to provide an enhanced procedural process and recovery. More specifically, by using the Keller Funnel, their patients can experience a number of benefits compared to other surgical techniques.

As explained by the , the Keller Funnel is a surgical tool that allows silicone gel implants to be placed more easily into the breast pockets. They note that the device creates a way to insert the implant without touching the patient's skin, which reduces the risk of infection from residual bacteria on the surrounding skin. In addition, by using the Keller Funnel, the plastic surgeons say breast augmentation becomes a more streamlined procedure.

Patients at The Ottawa Clinic who are determined good candidates for silicone implants will typically receive them via the . The surgeons say this is because the innovative technique allows them to insert the implants through a smaller incision and reduces trauma to the body. As a result, they explain patients typically have a more comfortable recovery with less swelling and bruising. The device is also known for its ability to reduce the risk of capsular contracture from developing.

The team at The Ottawa Clinic recommends anyone interested in silicone implants placed with the Keller Funnel should schedule a consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon to learn if it is the right technique for their unique needs.

is composed of Royal College-certified plastic surgeons and dermatologists. The practice is the only one of its kind in the National Capital Region to offer comprehensive care in both plastic surgery and dermatology. The experienced team is dedicated to providing safe and comfortable care to their patients, whether they are seeking medically directed skin care or an invasive surgical procedure.

