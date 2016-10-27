Airwheel Intelligent Electric Scooters Prosperous Prospect

Airwheel electric mobility scooter, as one of the pioneers, is the leading intelligent transport brand.

(firmenpresse) - Many people have become interested in the intelligent electric scooter since they have appeared in an increasing number of movies, TV series and entertainment programmes. Airwheel electric mobility scooter, as one of the pioneers, is the leading intelligent transport brand. Today, we will discuss the prospect of Airwheel electric scooter, a new transport mode. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be



From the aspect of working principle, Airwheel self-balancing scooter , like the S series 2-wheeled electric scooter and A series sitting-posture electric scooter is advanced means of transportation adopting aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system to maintain balance by leaning forward and backward. That is to say, riders can finish all controls, like speeding up, slowing down and braking, by changing body gravity. For instance, slightly leaning body forward means speeding up. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787174292517691392



From the current market situation, we can see the industry is expected to enter a state of demand greater than supply and the market from the silent period is going to enter the outbreak period to fill the blank of the car and walking strip. Airwheel electric scooter neither wants to replace the car, nor the walk, but hope to make a foldable and faster vehicle for people. Airwheel makes riding labor-saving and efficient with 20km/h. The built-out modular battery design with USB port empowers Airwheel like Z5, E6, E3 and R5 electric assist bike to play a versatile role. Its App realizes fault self-diagnosis and setting speed, except the basic functions like positioning and data checking etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ



In the field of mobile and transport, it has been too long without a revolutionary product, and the innovation in this area is the future trend of travel. How to find the mass users rigid demand in the market is still a problem for all manufacturers to think about. Airwheel electric walkcar has strategically invested in area like IOT sensors, robotics and deep learning. It will cooperate with research institutions all over the world, continue to enhance our product development and manufacturing, and continue to help bring a free and joyful life to customers.





