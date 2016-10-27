Liam J. Hurley, M.D. FACS Joins Imagin Medical’s Scientific Board of Advisors



(firmenpresse) - Liam J. Hurley, M.D. FACS Joins Imagin Medicals Scientific Board of Advisors



Imagin Medical is the developer of the ultrasensitive i/Blue Imaging System that will establish a new standard of care for urologists in detecting bladder cancer through endoscopes.



Vancouver, B.C. and Boston, MA, October 27, 2016 - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart Stock Exchanges: DPD2) (the Company) announced today that Dr. Liam J. Hurley, a member of the Northeast Urologic Surgery, PC, has joined Imagins Scientific Board of Advisors.



Dr. Hurley obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and his M.D. from Boston University School of Medicine. After spending three years in the U.S. Navy, he completed a General Surgery Residency at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center of Boston and his Urology Residency at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA. He is trained as an adult and pediatric urologist with expertise in genitourinary oncology. Dr. Hurley is a private practice community urologist who has clinical affiliations Tufts New England Medical Center and Lahey Clinic. Other accomplishments include launching The Boston Urologic Society, serving on the Executive Committee for the Massachusetts Association of Practicing Urologists, and presiding as the Eastern Massachusetts representative to the New England Section of the AUA.



Dr. Hurley is Board certified in Urology and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. In 2006, he was chosen as one of Boston 's TOP DOCTORS by Boston Magazine.



Dr. Hurleys knowledge and expertise in the urology field will be a great asset to our Advisory Board, said Jim Hutchens, Imagin President and CEO. We look forward to his joining our team as we continue to add relevant expertise to help Imagin succeed.



About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer. Imagins initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:



Jim Hutchens,



President & CEO



For further information, contact:

Bill Galine, Investor Relations

Telephone: (775) 737-3292

Email: billgaline(at)gmail.com



890 West Pender Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V6C 1J9

778-998-5000



133 Hampshire Road

Wellesley, MA, 02481, USA

617-571-6006

www.imaginmedical.com



Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect managements current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Companys control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.









PressRelease by

Imagin Medical

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 10/27/2016 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 503227

Character count: 3989

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Imagin Medical

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease