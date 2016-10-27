Han-Modular® Twin: Angular housing ideal for motor connection

Can reduce production down-time considerably

(PresseBox) - Han-Modular® Twin is a connector solution where two modules from the Han-Modular® series can be combined in a particularly space-saving and flexible way. The new angular housing means the system is now easy to use as a motor connector.

The housing is fitted to the motor in the place of the terminal box with the Han-Modular® Twin at a 90° angle to the motor. This extremely space-saving and user-friendly power connector is particularly useful for bigger motors up to 70 A. Han-Modular® Twin can also be used as a double interface, combining a module for 4 x 40 A and a second module for 25 signal or data contacts, for example.

This provides a new connection option for servo motors, combining one rectangular and two circular connectors. It makes motor changes quicker if you have a faulty drive ? which can reduce production down-time considerably.

Measuring 39 x 44mm, the Han-Modular® Twin has the appearance of a small format IP65 industrial connector. The hood is in two parts ? an upper part with the cable inlet and the carrier housing underneath. The design makes it easier to fit the inserts into the hood and the cable can be fitted faster and more securely. Cable-to-cable connections can also be made without additional coupling housings or special components.





